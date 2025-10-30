Markets

HD Hyundai Marine Solution Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 11.3%

October 30, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. (443060.KS) reported that its third quarter net income was 79.8 billion Korean won, an increase of 36.4% from last year. Operating income was 93.6 billion won, up 12.2%. The company said its record-high results were driven by Core Businesses.

Third quarter revenue was 513.2 billion korean won, up 11.3% from prior year. Revenue of core was 301.2 billion won, up 7.5% from previous year. Bunkering revenue grew 17.0% from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.