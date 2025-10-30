HD Hyundai Marine Solution Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 11.3%

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. (443060.KS) reported that its third quarter net income was 79.8 billion Korean won, an increase of 36.4% from last year. Operating income was 93.6 billion won, up 12.2%. The company said its record-high results were driven by Core Businesses.

Third quarter revenue was 513.2 billion korean won, up 11.3% from prior year. Revenue of core was 301.2 billion won, up 7.5% from previous year. Bunkering revenue grew 17.0% from last year.

