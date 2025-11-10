Markets

HD Hyundai Heavy Wins KRW 435 Bln Order From Regional Container Lines For Two Vessels: Reports

November 10, 2025 — 01:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group, has reportedly signed a contract with Thailand's Regional Container Lines to build two 13,800 TEU container vessels. The order is valued at approximately 435.3 billion won or about $300 million.

The new vessels will be constructed at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan Shipyard and are scheduled for delivery by October 2028.

The contract marks HD Hyundai Heavy's first deal with Regional Container Lines, the world's 21st largest container shipping company..

The container vessel measures 337 meters in length, 51 meters in beam, and 27.3 meters in height, and is equipped with exhaust gas scrubbing systems.

With the latest contract, HD Hyundai Heavy has secured orders to build 61 container ships in 2025, up from 28 the previous year.

A representative from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries stated, "In the container vessel sector, where demand remains strong, the company is steadily securing orders thanks to its environmentally friendly technologies and stable quality control capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.