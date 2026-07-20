HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Reports Fatality At Outsourcing Dock From Industrial Accident

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (329180.KS) said, on July 19, the Busan Dongbu Branch of the Busan Regional Office of Employment and Labor issued a partial work suspension order following an accident at outsourcing Dock, Shipbuilding Business Unit. The work involving ship construction within the dock of the Shipbuilding Business Unit is currently partially suspended.

The company said on-site investigation by the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor is underway as the accident involved a worker being fatally caught between a gondola and an upper platform.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shares are trading at 4,48,500 Korean won, down 7.33%.

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