HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Q3 Net Income Rises

November 03, 2025 — 01:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd. (329180.KS), a shipbuilder in Korea, reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 430.8 billion Korean won compared to 72.2 billion won, a year ago. Sales were 4.4 trillion won compared to 3.6 trillion won, last year.

For the nine month period, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to 925.9 billion won from 254.9 billion won, prior year. Sales were 12.3 trillion won compared to 10.5 trillion won, last year.

