Markets

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries FY Net Income Rises; Sales Up 21.4%

January 26, 2026 — 02:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd. (329180.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 1.4 trillion Korean won compared to 621.5 billion won, an increase of 127.8% from last year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 1.8 trillion won compared to 798.1 billion won, up 125.6%. Operating income was 2.0 trillion won compared to 705.2 billion won, up 188.9%.

Fiscal year sales were 17.58 trillion won compared to 14.49 trillion won, an increase of 21.4% from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.