HD Hyundai Expands Strategic AI Partnership With Palantir At Davos 2026

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun attended the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, also known as the Davos Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. During the event, he engaged in discussions on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and the energy industry, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

Chairman Chung is also scheduled to participate in the Oil & Gas Governors meeting, continuing his involvement from last year. The session will provide an opportunity to exchange views on global energy market shifts, the energy transition, energy security, and technological innovation.

On January 20, the second day of the forum, Chairman Chung met with Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. The two leaders agreed to expand the strategic partnership between HD Hyundai and Palantir, strengthening collaboration in AI-driven solutions.

Through this expanded partnership, HD Hyundai plans to deepen its cooperation with Palantir across the group, including affiliates such as HD Hyundai Electric, HD Hyundai Robotics, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution. The company has already deployed Palantir's big data solutions and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) since 2021, beginning with HD Hyundai Oilbank, and has integrated them into its core businesses in shipbuilding, offshore operations, energy, and construction equipment. This has established a robust, data-driven decision-making framework.

Looking ahead, HD Hyundai and Palantir intend to jointly establish a Center of Excellence. The initiative will embed advanced data analytics and AI capabilities across the organization, supporting digital transformation and securing sustainable growth engines to drive AI-powered innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.