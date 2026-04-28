HD Hyundai Electric Q1 Earnings Rise; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (267260.KS), a manufacturer and seller of electrical equipment, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 208.1 billion from KRW 154.1 billion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 258.3 billion from KRW 218.2 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 10.365 million from KRW 10.15 billion in the previous year.

HD Hyundai Electric is 3.91% lesser at KRW 1,255,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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