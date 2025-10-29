HD Hyundai Electric Co. (KOSE:267260) Price Target Increased by 33.32% to 770,518.15

The average one-year price target for HD Hyundai Electric Co. (KOSE:267260) has been revised to ₩770,518.15 / share. This is an increase of 33.32% from the prior estimate of ₩577,932.44 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩377,345.09 to a high of ₩1,018,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₩852,000.00 / share.

HD Hyundai Electric Co. Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in HD Hyundai Electric Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 267260 is 0.39%, an increase of 56.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 2,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 267260 by 55.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 218K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 267260 by 17.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 198K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 267260 by 66.66% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 267260 by 23.16% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 91K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 267260 by 51.21% over the last quarter.

