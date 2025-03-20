HD Extends Agreement to Offer KILZ Products, Boosts Customer Experience

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is focused on creating a seamless experience for customers. The company has been progressing well on its "One Home Depot" investment plan, which focuses on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements.



In the latest move, the company has extended its long-term relationship with Behr Paint Company to provide KILZ branded primer products across the United States and Puerto Rico. This agreement makes HD the sole home-improvement big box retailer to offer KILZ branded products, comprising KILZ Original, KILZ PVA, KILZ 2, KILZ 3 Premium, KILZ Restoration and KILZ Mold & Mildew as well as other primer products and aerosols.



The latest agreement looks forward to offering products and brands that resonate well with the Pros’ requirements. The deal will enable the company to provide deep job lot quantities in-store and via its distribution channels. Notably, Behr Paint’s products have been sold at HD’s outlets since 1979.



Home Depot has been expanding its Pro ecosystem, which has been a key growth driver. The company sees growth, with Pros engaging with elements of its pro ecosystem through the Pro Xtra program, deliveries to the job site and its B2B website. Delivering an exceptional shopping experience is critical for Home Depot's success.



The company is making substantial investments in its Pro sales teams and capabilities. It remains on track with its strategic investments to build a Pro ecosystem that includes professional-grade products, exclusive brands, enhanced delivery, credit, digital capabilities, field sales support, HD rental and more. It continues to invest in Pro capabilities like enhanced fulfillment, more personalized online experience and other business management tools to drive deeper engagement with Pro customers.

Home Depot remains focused on expanding its business and is positioned to capture market share. The company has been creating an interconnected experience for customers, enhancing the pro wallet through its unique ecosystem of capabilities and expanding its store footprint.



The company’s interconnected retail strategy and robust technology infrastructure have consistently increased web traffic for quite some time now. Improved search capabilities, an enhanced Pro site experience and strong fulfillment capabilities have been driving online conversions. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s strategy of providing an interconnected experience resonates well with customers.



However, shares of this home-improvement retailer have lost 10% compared with the industry’s 10.6% drop in the past three months.

