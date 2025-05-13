$HCWB stock is up 192% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCWB stock has now risen 192% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $367,375,124 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HCWB:
$HCWB Insider Trading Activity
$HCWB insiders have traded $HCWB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HING C WONG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 92,500 shares for an estimated $2,405,000
- REBECCA BYAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,462 shares for an estimated $220,012
- SCOTT T GARRETT purchased 5,385 shares for an estimated $140,010
- GARY M WINER purchased 2,308 shares for an estimated $60,008
- LEE FLOWERS (SVP of Business Development) purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012
- RICK S. GREENE purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012
$HCWB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $HCWB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 2,023,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $902,756
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 50,000 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,305
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 46,497 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,742
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 15,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,691
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 10,361 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,622
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,137 shares (+545.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,965
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,155
