$HCWB stock is up 192% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCWB stock has now risen 192% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $367,375,124 of trading volume.

$HCWB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HCWB:

$HCWB insiders have traded $HCWB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HING C WONG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 92,500 shares for an estimated $2,405,000

REBECCA BYAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,462 shares for an estimated $220,012

SCOTT T GARRETT purchased 5,385 shares for an estimated $140,010

GARY M WINER purchased 2,308 shares for an estimated $60,008

LEE FLOWERS (SVP of Business Development) purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

RICK S. GREENE purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

$HCWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $HCWB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

