HCW Biologics Surges Above 100% On HCW9206 Research Study Results In CAR-T Cell Generation

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc.(HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, shares surged above 100% to $1.04 on Monday after it announced the results of research studies of HCW9206, its commercial-stage multi-cytokine fusion protein reagent that supports a new method of generating highly functional human chimeric antigen receptor T cells or CAR-T cells for treating infectious diseases and cancer.

Notably, the results were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science Advances, Cole et al., "IL-7/IL-15/IL-21 cytokine-fusion scaffold generates highly functional CAR-T cells enriched in long-lived T memory stem cells" Science Advances, on 13 Mar 2026, Vol 12, Issue 11.

HCW9206 is a cytokine-scaffold-based platform that enables the production of more potent CAR-T-based immunotherapies by generating a CAR-T population which is highly functional and markedly enriched for long-lived T-memory stem cells.

In the article published, the authors demonstrated the results in a humanised mouse model of HIV-1 infection utilising T cells from people living with HIV (PLWH).

In the model, HCW9206 enabled the generation of duoCAR-T cells composed of a highly enriched Tscm population, which supported long-term persistence and functional activity in vivo, along with effector memory T cells (TEM) that provided immediate and potent HIV-1 suppression.

Functional persistence of CAR-T cells is limited by conventional, costly manufacturing methods that utilise anti-CD3/CD28 (aCD3/28)/IL-2 stimulation, which generate terminally differentiated, shorter-lived CAR-Ts.

Key findings

-The study results demonstrated that HCW9206 provides an enhanced approach to generate CAR-T cells for immunotherapy with enhanced function at a cost-effective price.

-In this publication, the authors also showed that HCW9206, when used in the manufacture of CAR-T cells, stimulates the proliferation of CD8+T cells, particularly those within the T memory stem (Tscm) cells.

-Also, using HCW9206 during the manufacture of CAR-Ts synergises the effects of IL-7, IL-15, and IL-21 to promote the generation of a CAR-T cell product with a diverse mix of T cell subsets that exhibit a combination of T memory stem cell (Tscm) self-renewal capacity and enhanced T cell effector function, likely from the TEM population.

-HCW9206 was shown to generate CAR-Ts without requiring aCD3/28/IL-2 activation, which are highly enriched in long-lived Tscm (50% or more) and display potent activity across distinct disease experimental models, namely, HIV-1 or B-cell leukaemia.

-In preclinical studies, CAR-Ts manufactured using HCW9206 were significantly superior to CART-Ts manufactured using standard methods, according to the firm.

-Utilising HCW9206 as a manufacturing strategy may be applicable to increase persistence and functionality of CAR-Ts, according to the firm.

-While confirmation is still pending in clinical studies, this research suggests that CAR-T cells produced with HCW9206 may be more effective and long-lasting than conventional CAR-T cells produced with aCD3/28/IL-2.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated that "It is versatile and has shown activity in the creation of memory-like NK-cells for cell-based therapy against cancer and now we also discovered it has the potential to enhance the production of CAR-T therapies as a promising novel reagent to replace the current industry-standard method that relies on anti-CD3/anti-CD28/IL-2-based approaches."

These studies were led by Harris Goldstein, professor of paediatrics and of microbiology & immunology and director of the Einstein-Rockefeller-CUNY-Mount Sinai Centre for AIDS Research and his team of Albert Einstein College of Medicine scientists.

HCWB has traded between $0.47 and $17.80 in the last year. The stock closed trading at $0.55 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.