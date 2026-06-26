BioTech
HCWB

HCW Biologics Sets 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split For June 30; Shares Slide

June 26, 2026 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split that will take effect before markets open on June 30, 2026. The move is designed to help the company maintain its listing after receiving specific requirements from a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The company said its Board of Directors approved the reverse split, which will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on June 30.

Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis that same day under the existing ticker symbol "HCWB".

Following the split, the number of outstanding shares will shrink from 9.58 million to roughly 1.60 million, while the authorized share count and par value remain unchanged. No fractional shares will be issued; fractional entitlements will be rounded up to one whole share.

HCWB is currently trading at $1.05, down 6.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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