HCW Biologics Reports Positive Results For HCW9206 And Opens Commercial Partnership Talks

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies targeting chronic inflammation, announced the presentation of promising study results for its proprietary fusion protein, HCW9206, at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists or AAI in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The studies, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Harris Goldstein's lab at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, demonstrated that HCW9206 significantly outperforms standard CAR-T manufacturing reagents (anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + IL-2).

Notably, HCW9206 enabled the generation of stem cell-like memory CAR-T cells or Tscm with enhanced persistence and potency in preclinical models, including those targeting HIV-1 and CD19-positive leukemia.

Data indicated HCW9206-generated CAR-Ts achieved superior viral transduction, expansion, and long-term in vivo activity, suggesting potential to improve clinical outcomes and reduce manufacturing costs for CAR-T therapies.

The findings support HCW9206 as a novel cytokine-based scaffold capable of transforming CAR-T manufacturing, with implications for cancer, autoimmune, and age-related diseases.

HCW Biologics confirmed that a GMP master cell bank for HCW9206 is established, and a Drug Master File has been filed with the FDA. The Company is now seeking commercial partnerships to integrate HCW9206 into CAR-T production workflows or for reagent sales.

Currently, HCWB is trading at $12.18, up by 117.5 percent on the Nasdaq.

