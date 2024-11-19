News & Insights

Stocks
HCWB

HCW Biologics prices $6.9M registered direct offering at $1.03 per share

November 19, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

HCW Biologics (HCWB) “announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 6,717,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced above market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,717,000 shares of common stock. The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying warrants is $1.03. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.03 per share, will be exercisable immediately, and expire on the five year anniversary from the date of issuance.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HCWB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCWB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.