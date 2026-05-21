BioTech
HCWB

HCW Biologics Prices $4 Million Private Placement To Advance Pipeline; Stock Down

May 21, 2026 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fusion Immunotherapeutics for cancer, autoimmune disease, and age-related disorders, announced the pricing of a private placement valued at approximately $4.0 million.

Offering Details

The financing involves 2,846,975 units priced at $1.405 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock (or a pre-funded warrant) and one warrant to purchase common stock. The warrant are exercisable immediately at $1.28 per share and will expire five and a half years from issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected on or about May 21, 2025, subjected to customary closing conditions. E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

Use of Proceeds

HCW Biologics said net proceeds will support ongoing clinical trials of HCW9302, advance IND-enabling studies for its T-Cell Engager, HCW11-018b, and its second-generation immune checkpoint inhibitor, HCW11-040, as well as fund general corporate purposes and debt settlements.

Regulatory Commitments

The company also entered into a registration rights agreement with investors, committing to file a Form S-1 within 60 days of the closing to cover resale of purchased shares and warrant-related shares.

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on April 7, 2025.

HCWB is currently trading at $2.15, down 11.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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