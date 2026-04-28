HCW Biologics Presents Positive Preclinical Data For HCW11-018b In Treating Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday positive developments in studies of anti-tumor drug HCW11-018b from the Big BiTE program, through a poster presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

The company developed the tetravalent, second-generation T-cell engager program Big BiTE based on the TRBC platform technology. HCW11-018b is the lead candidate of Big BiTE, designed to enhance anti-tumor activity and tolerability by cis-binding techniques toward solid tumors.

In preclinical studies, HCW11-018b showed significant shrinkage of well-established tumors, and prevented metastasis in xenograft animal models. The drug also demonstrated activation only in the tumor microenvironment, contributing to better specificity and precision.

The company plans to advance studies to treat solid tumors in pancreatic and ovarian cancers. An application for an investigational new drug (IND) is expected to be filed in the first half of 2027.

HCWB closed Monday at $0.44, up 16.88%. In the premarket shares are currently trading at $0.39, down 10.30%.

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