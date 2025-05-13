HCW Biologics Inc. Unveils Innovative HCW9206 Fusion Protein at AAI 2025, Promising Enhanced CAR-T Therapy Efficacy and Cost Reduction

HCW Biologics presents HCW9206, a novel fusion protein enhancing CAR-T cell therapy's efficacy and cost-effectiveness against diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

HCW Biologics Inc. has announced promising results from studies on its proprietary fusion protein, HCW9206, which could address significant challenges in CAR-T therapies. Presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists, the studies suggest that HCW9206 enhances the production and functionality of CAR-T cells more effectively than traditional methods using anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2. HCW9206 facilitates the generation of T cells with a stem cell-like memory phenotype, which may improve the durability and efficacy of the therapies against cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company aims to commercialize HCW9206 and integrate it into CAR-T manufacturing processes, highlighting its potential to lower costs while boosting the performance of CAR-T treatments.

Potential Positives

Addresses key challenges for CAR-T therapies, showing commitment to innovation in cancer treatment.

Potential to significantly reduce costs and improve clinical efficacy of engineered effector T cells.

Presentation of data at a prominent scientific meeting increases visibility and credibility within the biopharmaceutical community.

Seeking commercial partnerships for HCW9206 opens opportunities for collaboration and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's need to seek commercial partnerships for HCW9206, indicating potential challenges in fully developing or monetizing the product on its own.

The extensive use of forward-looking statements suggests a level of uncertainty regarding the efficacy and future outcomes of HCW9206, which may lead to skepticism from investors and stakeholders.

Despite presenting promising results, the company still operates in a clinical stage, implying inherent risks and potential delays in bringing products to market.

FAQ

What is HCW9206?

HCW9206 is a novel fusion protein that enhances the production and efficacy of CAR-T cells in immunotherapy.

How does HCW9206 improve CAR-T therapy?

It provides synergistic signals from three immune-stimulatory cytokines, enhancing CAR-T cell function and persistence.

What are the potential benefits of HCW9206?

HCW9206 could significantly reduce CAR-T therapy costs and improve treatment outcomes for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Where was HCW9206 presented?

The findings were presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists in Honolulu, HI.

What is the significance of Tscm cells in CAR-T therapy?

Tscm cells have better persistence and targeted killing abilities, enhancing the effectiveness of CAR-T therapies in patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HCWB Insider Trading Activity

$HCWB insiders have traded $HCWB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HING C WONG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 92,500 shares for an estimated $2,405,000

REBECCA BYAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,462 shares for an estimated $220,012

SCOTT T GARRETT purchased 5,385 shares for an estimated $140,010

GARY M WINER purchased 2,308 shares for an estimated $60,008

LEE FLOWERS (SVP of Business Development) purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

RICK S. GREENE purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $HCWB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Addresses key challenges for CAR-T therapies









Potential to significantly reduce costs and improve clinical efficacy of engineered effector T cells









Data Shared at 2025 Annual Meeting of American Association of Immunologists







MIRAMAR, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (“HCWB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies to extend healthspan by targeting the link between chronic inflammation and disease, announced today presentation of studies showing that its proprietary fusion protein, HCW9206, provides a new pathway for generating chimeric T-cell receptor - T cells (CAR-Ts) for immunotherapy with increased function. HCW9206 is a novel class of immunotherapeutic that enables a single molecule to deliver synergistic signals from three different immune-stimulatory cytokines. The activity of HCW9206 was significantly superior compared to standard methods employing anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2 reagents for CAR lentiviral transduction and subsequent expansion and persistence of human CAR-Ts. CAR-Ts represent a revolutionary technology with several CD19-specific CAR-T therapies approved by the FDA for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, and CAR-Ts continue to play an increasingly pivotal and expanding role in the treatment of cancer and has significant potential to treat autoimmune diseases and age-related diseases.





The Company’s research collaborator Dr. Harris Goldstein’s laboratory at the



Albert Einstein College of Medicine



, Bronx, New York, recently presented findings of these studies at the 2025 Annual Meeting of American Association of Immunologists (AAI 2025), Honolulu, HI. The poster presentation reported that HCW9206 is not only a better reagent than the current anti-CD3/anti-CD28/IL-2 method for CAR-T viral transduction, it also effectively expanded stem cell-like memory T cells (T



scm



) carrying the CAR constructs. It is well established that the T



scm



subset of T cells exhibits more in vivo persistence and targeted cell killing than other subsets of T cells, including memory T cells, following adoptive transfer into patients. In experimental humanized models in mice, adoptively transferred HCW9206-generated HIV- and CD19-specific CAR-Ts displayed more potency in suppressing HIV-1 and leukemic cells with enhanced persistence, respectively, when compared with the same CD-19-specific CAR-Ts generated with standard methods. The results of these studies represent an alternative novel strategy for CAR-T cell production with the advantage of generating a large population of CAR-Ts with a T



scm



cell phenotype, which should enhance the persistence of CAR-Ts in patients. This strategy will likely improve long-term survival of disease-specific CAR-Ts following adoptive transfer and enable sustained suppression of malignancies, chronic infections and autoimmune diseases.





Dr. Hing C. Wong, the Founder and CEO of the Company, commented, “HCW9206 is a promising revolutionary reagent to replace anti-CD3/anti-CD28/IL-2-based approaches to streamline and lower the costs of CAR-T manufacturing. Equally important, HCW9206 can improve the functional activities and persistence of CAR-Ts following adoptive transfer, a goal that has not been achieved for the last decade. Also, it provides us with an in-road opportunity to participate in the development of the highly promising, emergent “in-vivo CAR-T manufacturing technology”.





The GMP master cell bank of HCW9206 and its manufacturing process has been established, and its drug master file as an



ex vivo



reagent has also been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration. The Company is now seeking commercial partnerships for HCW9206 reagent sale and/or integration into CAR-T based manufacturing processes.





You could find more about the presentation on HCW9206 at AAI 2025, entitled, “Generation of HIV- and CD19-Specific TSCM CAR-T Cells by a Novel Cytokine-Based Scaffold,” using the link below:



AAI2025









About HCW Biologics:







HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company’s immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drug that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients’ quality of life and possibly extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to the cause for senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company’s lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company’s legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is such a versatile scaffold that it enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics can be used to treat a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform, including HCW11-002, HCW11-018 and HCW11-027. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these three molecules the Company has selected based on promising early data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at





https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/











Forward Looking Statements:







Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, the efficacy of HCW9206 for generating CAR-T’s for immune cell therapy; and the ability of HCW9206 preclinical studies to translate into human trials to activate T



scm



cells in patients; the ability of HCW9206 to improve long-term survival of disease-specific CAR-Ts following adoptive transfer and enable sustained suppression of malignancies, chronic infections and autoimmune diseases. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2025 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.







Company Contact:







Peter Rhode, PhD.





Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President Clinical Operations





HCW Biologics Inc.





peterrhode@hcwbiologics.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.