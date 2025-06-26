HCW Biologics Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

HCW Biologics Inc. has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, confirming its continued presence on the market.

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative immunotherapies, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, as confirmed by a notice from Nasdaq on June 24, 2025. This follows their prior compliance with additional Nasdaq listing criteria, including bid price and public float requirements. HCW Biologics is developing immunotherapies to target chronic inflammation and diseases associated with aging, with their lead product candidate being HCW9302. The company utilizes its TOBI™ and TRBC platforms to create novel compounds aimed at treating a range of conditions, including cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, HCW Biologics is advancing several molecules through preclinical evaluation.

Potential Positives

HCW Biologics has regained compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, ensuring its continued presence on a major stock exchange.

The company has confirmed its compliance with multiple Nasdaq Listing Rules, enhancing investor confidence and credibility.

The announcement indicates a positive financial position regarding stockholders' equity, which may improve investor sentiment and market perception.

The company's innovative immunotherapy platforms and development of promising drug candidates highlight its potential for significant contributions to the biopharmaceutical field.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq requirements, the company's previous non-compliance may raise concerns about its financial health and stability among investors.

The press release emphasizes the company's status as clinical-stage, indicating it has not yet brought products to market, which can affect investor confidence and funding opportunities.

$HCWB Insider Trading Activity

$HCWB insiders have traded $HCWB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HING C WONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,554 shares for an estimated $2,465,002 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT T GARRETT has made 2 purchases buying 18,808 shares for an estimated $240,011 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REBECCA BYAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,462 shares for an estimated $220,012

GARY M WINER has made 2 purchases buying 3,650 shares for an estimated $70,005 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEE FLOWERS (SVP of Business Development) purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

RICK S. GREENE purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

$HCWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HCWB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIRAMAR, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (“HCWB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies to extend healthspan by targeting the link between chronic inflammation and disease, announced today that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”).





On June 24, 2025, HCWB received formal notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has satisfied the requirements of the Equity Rule. On May 13, 2025, the Company received formal notice from Nasdaq that it regained compliance with the bid price requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the public float requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(4), and the market value of publicly held shares requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(5). Therefore, the Company now meets all Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements for continued listing, and these matters are closed.







About HCW Biologics:







HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company’s immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drug that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients’ quality of life and potentially extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as many indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company’s lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company’s legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics can be used to treat a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform, including HCW11-002, HCW11-006, HCW11-018 and HCW11-027. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these three molecules the Company has selected based on promising early data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at



https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/









Company Contact:







Rebecca Byam





CFO





HCW Biologics Inc.







rebeccabyam@hcwbiologics.com





