HCW Biologics Inc. Receives Extension from Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Listing Rules

HCW Biologics received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with listing rules by April 25 and June 15, 2025.

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for age-related diseases, announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted it an extension to regain compliance with continued listing rules following a hearing on February 13, 2025. The company must meet the minimum bid price and other listing requirements by specific deadlines in order to remain listed on the Nasdaq. HCW Biologics' CEO, Dr. Hing C. Wong, expressed satisfaction with the Panel's decision and optimism about the company's plans and advancements in its immunotherapy technologies. The company continues to explore innovative treatments for diseases driven by chronic inflammation, with various platforms and molecules currently under development.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted HCW Biologics an extension to regain compliance with continued listing rules, allowing the company to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This extension demonstrates the Panel's acceptance of the company's plan to meet the necessary compliance requirements, which reflects positively on its operational strategy and governance.

The company is actively advancing its proprietary platform technologies to develop innovative immunotherapies, suggesting continued investment in research and development that may enhance its market position.

HCW Biologics has constructed over 50 molecules using its TRBC platform, indicating a robust pipeline of potential new drug candidates which may lead to significant future revenue opportunities.

The company is under scrutiny from Nasdaq regarding its compliance with continued listing requirements, necessitating a plan to regain compliance by specific deadlines.

Failure to meet Nasdaq's compliance deadlines could result in delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market, which could negatively impact the company’s stock value and investor confidence.

The press release indicates that the company is currently in a precarious financial situation, as it needs to demonstrate substantial improvements to maintain its listing status.

What is HCW Biologics focused on developing?

HCW Biologics is focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to combat age-related diseases and inflammation.

What extension did HCW Biologics receive from Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted HCW Biologics an extension to comply with continued listing rules until June 15, 2025.

What is the deadline for HCW Biologics to meet the Bid Price Rule?

HCW Biologics must demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Rule by April 25, 2025.

What is the purpose of HCW9302?

HCW9302 is the lead product candidate, aimed at treating diseases driven by chronic inflammation, particularly cancer.

What are the key platforms utilized by HCW Biologics?

HCW Biologics uses the TOBI™ platform and the TRBC platform for developing various immunotherapeutic compounds.

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company” or “HCW Biologics”) (Nasdaq: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported that, on March 3, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq” or the “Exchange”) granted the Company an extension in which to regain compliance with all continued listing rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market.





The Panel’s determination follows a hearing on February 13, 2025, at which the Panel considered the Company’s plan to regain compliance with Listing Rules 5450(a)(1), 5450(b)(2)(A) and 5450(b)(2&3)(C), the minimum bid price (“Bid Price”), the market value of publicly held securities (“MVPHS”) and the market value of listed securities (“MVLS”) rules, respectively. As a result of the extension, the Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on the Exchange, provided that the Company demonstrates compliance with the Bid Price Rule by April 25, 2025, and all other Exchange continued listing rules by June 15, 2025.





Dr. Hing C. Wong, the Company’s Founder and CEO, stated “We are pleased that the Nasdaq Panel has accepted our plan and look forward to executing the strategy over the coming months as we also continue to make advancements in our proprietary platform technologies to develop immunotherapies for oncology and other senescent-cell-associated diseases.”







About HCW Biologics:







HCW Biologics Inc. (Nasdaq: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company’s immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drug that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients’ quality of life and possibly extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to the cause for senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company’s lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company’s legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is such a versatile scaffold that it enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics can be used to treat a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform, including HCW11-002, HCW11-018, and HCW11-027. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these three and related molecules the Company has selected based on promising early data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at





https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/











Forward-Looking Statements:







Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, the Company’s ability to improve or extend healthspan; to extend longevity; to develop new immunotherapeutic treatments for chronic inflammation and age-related diseases; to develop treatments with its drug discovery platforms; the Company’s ability to execute its compliance plan and regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements; and the Company’s ability to raise additional funds. Similarly, statements that describe the Company’s objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024, the latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024, and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.







Company Contact:







Rebecca Byam





Chief Financial Officer





HCW Biologics Inc.





RebeccaByam@hcwbiologics.com



