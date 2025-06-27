HCW Biologics Highlights Positive Pre-clinical From T-Cell Engagers In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) announced Friday positive pre-clinical results for its multi-specific T-cell engagers targeting solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, using its proprietary TRBC platform technology.

In IND-enabling studies, two lead candidates—targeting tissue factor and mesothelin—demonstrated strong antigen-specific activity and potent anti-tumor responses in both in vitro and humanized mouse models.

Treated tumor-bearing mice showed 100% survival, while untreated mice did not survive, the company noted.

The tetra-functional T-cell engagers were designed to both activate effector T-cells via CD3 binding and reduce tumor-related immunosuppression, a major barrier to efficacy in solid tumors.

HCW Biologics stated that its T-cell engagers were well tolerated at tested dose levels and could represent a new approach to treating difficult cancers like pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

Founder and CEO Hing Wong presented the findings Friday at the Phoenix Best Science Series hosted by HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wong emphasized that the TRBC platform enables development of highly targeted and immune-modulating therapies for a wide range of solid tumors. He stated that the results support ongoing development and potential expansion of T-cell engager indications.

HCW Biologics has constructed over 50 TRBC-based molecules and selected several candidates, including HCW11-002, HCW11-006, and HCW11-018, for continued preclinical evaluation.

Currently, HCWB is trading at $4.61, up by 11.05 percent on the Nasdaq.

