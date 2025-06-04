HCW Biologics and WY Biotech Finalize Licensing Agreement for HCW11-006, Marking Strategic Development Partnership

HCW Biologics and WY Biotech finalize a licensing agreement for HCW11-006, enabling future development and commercialization efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

HCW Biologics Inc. and WY Biotech Co., Ltd. have finalized a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of HCW11-006, a novel immunotherapy targeting age-related diseases and cancer. WY Biotech has completed due diligence on HCWB's technology, which includes a $7 million upfront payment along with potential future milestone payments and royalties on sales. WY Biotech will handle all development costs, while HCW Biologics retains an option to recapture rights for certain regions after a Phase 1 clinical trial. HCW Biologics aims to establish partnerships in immunotherapy, leveraging its advanced drug discovery platforms to create therapies that enhance immune responses against tumors with minimized side effects.

Potential Positives

HCW Biologics has secured a $7.0 million upfront license fee from WY Biotech following the completion of due diligence on HCW11-006.

HCW Biologics is eligible for additional significant development milestone payments and double-digit royalties on future product sales, enhancing potential revenue streams.

WY Biotech will cover all costs associated with the research and development of HCW11-006, reducing financial burden on HCW Biologics during the developmental phase.

HCW Biologics retains the option to recapture development and commercialization rights for HCW11-006 in key territories after the Phase 1 clinical trial, allowing for strategic flexibility in future operations.

Potential Negatives

HCW Biologics is sharing significant responsibility for clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization costs in the Opt-in Territory if it chooses to exercise its rights, indicating potential financial strain.

The reliance on WY Biotech to handle research and development and commercialization may raise concerns about the company's control over its own product, possibly affecting HCW Biologics’ future strategies.

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks and uncertainties, which could render the anticipated outcomes unreliable if market conditions change or if the developments do not proceed as expected.

FAQ

What is HCW Biologics focusing on?

HCW Biologics is focused on developing novel immunotherapies to extend healthspan by targeting inflammation and age-related diseases.

What recent agreement did HCW Biologics enter into?

HCW Biologics entered into a binding agreement with WY Biotech for the development and commercialization of HCW11-006.

What are the financial terms of the agreement?

HCW Biologics will receive a $7.0 million upfront license fee and may earn development milestone payments and royalties on sales.

What is HCW11-006?

HCW11-006 is a product candidate designed to induce anti-tumor immune responses while minimizing side effects, developed using HCW's TRBC platform.

How does HCW Biologics plan to partner with WY Biotech?

Both companies will collaborate on research and development while sharing responsibilities for commercialization and clinical development globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HCWB Insider Trading Activity

$HCWB insiders have traded $HCWB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HING C WONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,554 shares for an estimated $2,465,002 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT T GARRETT has made 2 purchases buying 18,808 shares for an estimated $240,011 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REBECCA BYAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,462 shares for an estimated $220,012

GARY M WINER has made 2 purchases buying 3,650 shares for an estimated $70,005 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEE FLOWERS (SVP of Business Development) purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

RICK S. GREENE purchased 962 shares for an estimated $25,012

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HCWB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIRAMAR, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (“HCWB” or “HCW Biologics”), (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, and WY Biotech Co., Ltd., a China-based company specializing in the early-stage development of recombinant protein drugs and gene/cell therapies, announced today that WY Biotech has completed its due diligence related to HCWB’s technology transfer report, including the characterization of the cell line, delivered on May 13, 2025. In addition, WY Biotech confirmed its commitment to proceed with the development and commercialization of the licensed molecule, HCW11-006, for



in vivo



therapeutic applications. The Agreement is now fully binding and HCW Biologics has earned the $7.0 million upfront license fee under the terms of the Agreement, as amended.





In addition to the $7.0 million upfront payment, HCWB is eligible to receive additional significant development milestone payments and double-digit royalties on future product sales. Furthermore, HCWB will share a substantial portion of the proceeds from a future transaction(s) involving the molecule, if such a transaction occurs. HCWB also has a payment-free, milestone-free, and royalty-free option to recapture the development and commercialization rights of this molecule for the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America (Opt-in Territory) after the conclusion of the Phase 1 clinical trial. WY Biotech is financially responsible for all costs associated with research and development, manufacturing, clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization for the molecule. HCWB will be responsible for costs associated with clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization in the Opt-in Territory, if HCWB exercises its opt-in rights. Both companies will work cooperatively in the development stage with a global focus for clinical development and partnering.





Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HCW Biologics, stated, “We have a strategic focus to establish commercialization partnerships for our novel protein and antibody therapies with innovative leaders in the immunotherapy field. HCW11-006, the product candidate subject to the license with WY Biotech, combines several different immune functional domains on HCW Biologics’ TRBC drug discovery and development platform as part of a group of compounds characterized as Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators. Preclinical studies demonstrated that HCW11-006 is highly effective at inducing anti-tumor CD8+ T cell and NK cell responses without triggering unwanted side effects in relevant solid tumor animal models.”







About HCW Biologics:







HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company’s immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drug that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients’ quality of life and possibly extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company’s lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company’s legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics can be used to treat a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform, including HCW11-002, HCW11-018 and HCW11-040. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these three molecules the Company has selected based on promising early data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at



https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/









Forward Looking Statements:







Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, the potential for a future transaction and sharing proceeds therefrom; the ability for HCWB to recapture and commercialize rights in certain territories; the ability of HCW11-006 to induce anti-tumor CD8+ T cell and NK cell responses; . Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2025, the latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.







Company Contact:









Lee Flowers







Senior Vice President, Business Development





HCW Biologics Inc.





LeeFlowers@HCWBiologics.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.