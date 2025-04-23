$HCSG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCSG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,530,613 of trading volume.

$HCSG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HCSG:

$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $HCSG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.