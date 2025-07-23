$HCSG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCSG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,882,808 of trading volume.

$HCSG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HCSG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HCSG stock page ):

$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HCSG Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HCSG Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCSG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCSG forecast page.

$HCSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCSG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/24/2025

You can track data on $HCSG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.