$HCSG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCSG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,882,808 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HCSG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HCSG stock page):
$HCSG Insider Trading Activity
$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224
$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 14,309,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,241,191
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 581,094 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,857,427
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 565,520 shares (+90.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,700,441
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 483,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,873,790
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 456,418 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,600,693
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 440,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,436,510
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 337,477 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,401,768
$HCSG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCSG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
$HCSG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCSG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025
- A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/24/2025
