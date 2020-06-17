HCSG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.66, changing hands as low as $24.51 per share. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCSG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $33.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.65.

