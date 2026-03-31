HCSG Insider Sells 2,490 Shares Worth $54,000

Key Points

Andrew Brophy sold 2,490 shares for a total transaction value of ~$54,000 on Feb. 26, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $21.75 per share.

This transaction represented 13.66% of Brophy's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 18,225 to 15,735 shares.

The disposition was limited to direct ownership, with no shares traded through indirect entities or derivative instruments.

The sale comes after a one-year price increase of 107.33% as of Feb. 26, 2026.

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Andrew M Brophy, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), reported the sale of 2,490 shares in an open-market transaction on Feb. 26, valued at approximately $54,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,490 Shares withheld (direct) 239 Transaction value ~$54,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,735 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$342,000

Key questions

What proportion of Andrew M Brophy’s holdings did the transaction represent?

The 2,490 shares sold accounted for 13.7% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 18,225 to 15,735 shares.

The 2,490 shares sold accounted for 13.7% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 18,225 to 15,735 shares. Were any indirect or derivative holdings involved in this transaction?

No, all shares traded in this filing were directly owned; there were no transactions involving indirect entities or stock options.

No, all shares traded in this filing were directly owned; there were no transactions involving indirect entities or stock options. What market context surrounded the sale?

This transaction occurred as Healthcare Services Group shares delivered a 107.6% one-year total return as of Feb. 26, 2026, with the shares priced at around $21.75 per share during the sale, reflecting both personal liquidity management and a robust share price recovery.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.84 billion Net income (TTM) $59.06 million Employees 35,300 1-year price change 107.6%

Company snapshot

Provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary management services to healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals.

Operates a service-based business model, generating revenue through management and operational contracts with healthcare institutions across the United States.

Primary customers are long-term care and senior living facilities seeking outsourced solutions for non-clinical operations.

Healthcare Services Group is a leading provider of outsourced housekeeping and dietary services to the healthcare sector, serving approximately 3,000 facilities nationwide. The company leverages its scale and specialized expertise to help clients maintain regulatory compliance and operational efficiency in non-clinical departments. Its competitive advantage lies in its integrated service offerings and deep experience in the healthcare facility market.

What this transaction means for investors

While monitoring the moves of company insiders can be a helpful exercise, it’s also important to remember that people may sell shares for all sorts of reasons, and those sales don’t necessarily indicate anything about a person’s conviction in the company or its stock performance.

That said, Brophy’s Feb. 26 transaction was lucrative, netting $54,000 after a more than 100% stock price increase over the last year. The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 11. The report featured $1.84 billion in revenue for the year and $466.7 million for the quarter, up 7.1% and 6.6% year over year, respectively. The company also completed a $50 million share buyback program and authorized a new $75 million repurchase plan for this year. Its 2026 outlook was for mid-single-digit revenue growth.

Healthcare Services Group is positioned in a promising industry, as the aging population continues to come into focus. According to Census.gov, by 2030, seniors will represent 21% of the population. Yet rising labor costs and ongoing economic uncertainty remain headwinds. That said, with a solid financial position and impressive recent results, Healthcare Services Group may be a stock to watch.







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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Healthcare Services Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.