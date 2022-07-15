HCSG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.09, changing hands as high as $18.65 per share. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCSG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.75 per share, with $31.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.56.

