HCSC, Elevance compete for Cigna Medicare Advantage unit - Bloomberg News

Adds background throughout

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Health Care Service Corp and Elevance Health ELV.N are competing to acquire Cigna Group’s CI.N business providing medical coverage to those aged 65 and over, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Cigna expects final bids for its Medicare Advantage business to be submitted next week, according to the report, with the business expected to fetch more than $3 billion.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The health insurer was reportedlyearlier in talks to merge with Humana HUM.N, one of the top players in Medicare Advantage, but those discussions ended after the pair failed to agree on a price, according to multiple media reports.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.