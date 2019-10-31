HCP Tops Q3 FFO Estimate, Changes Name to Healthpeak Properties

HCP Inc. HCP — now renamed Healthpeak Properties, Inc. — reported third-quarter 2019 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted of 44 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Comparable FFO as adjusted in the prior-year quarter was 44 cents per share.

Notably, the company also announced that its shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and ticker symbol "PEAK" on the NYSE from Nov 5, 2019.

The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of approximately $538 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.4 million. Further, the figure comes in higher than the year-ago number of $456 million.

Results were supported by decent performance of the company’s life-science and medical-office segments.

Behind the Headlines

Healthpeak witnessed 2.4% year-over-year rise in the three-month cash SPP net operating income (NOI). It registered 5.8% growth in life-science cash NOI, 2.5% rise in the medical office segment, 2.9% advancement in other non-reportable segments. However, senior-housing portfolio cash NOI edged down 1.3%.

In September, Healthpeak executed a binding agreement to acquire a 224,000-square-foot, LEED Gold laboratory building located at 35 CambridgePark Drive for $332.5 million. The transaction, expected to close around December 2019, will expand Healthpeak’s footprint in the Boston life-science market, consisting of three core campuses spanning more than 1.3 million square feet of space.



Moreover, it established an unsecured commercial paper program during the quarter.

Healthpeak had cash and cash equivalents of around $125 million as of Sep 30, 2019, up from $110.8 million recorded at the end of 2018.

Outlook

Healthpeak has revised its 2019 FFO as adjusted guidance to $1.74-$1.78 per share from $1.73-$1.77 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.75.

Furthermore, the company expects 2019 SPP cash NOI growth for total portfolio to be 2.25-3.25%.

Conclusion

Healthpeak’s third-quarter performance is encouraging. Notably, the company executed strategic transaction during the quarter. In fact, as part of its development program with HCA, Healthpeak announced two additional development projects for two Class A medical office building. Construction on these development projects is anticipated to start in 2020. This will help the company cater to the demand for new medical office buildings in the market.

HCP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





HCP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HCP, Inc. Quote

Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other REITs

Highwoods Properties Inc.’s HIW third-quarter FFO per share of 88 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The reported tally excluded the net impact of 5 cents relating to the company’s market rotation plan. The figure also improved 2.3% year over year.

Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP third-quarter 2019 FFO per share of $1.64 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. Nonetheless, the reported tally remained flat year over year.

Ventas, Inc. VTR delivered third-quarter normalized FFO per share of 96 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. However, the figure came in lower than the year-ago tally of 99 cents.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

