HCP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.32, changing hands as high as $30.92 per share. Hashicorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCP's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $44.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.63.

