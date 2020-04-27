HCM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd (Symbol: HCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.98, changing hands as high as $22.14 per share. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.74 per share, with $30.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.92.

