Markets

HCL Technologies Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTECH) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.20 compared to $0.16, a year ago. Net income to shareholders increased year-on-year to $539.64 million from $426.46 million. Third quarter revenues were $2.62 billion compared to $2.54 billion, a year ago.

HCL Technologies Limited along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in providing a range of IT and Business Services, Engineering and R&D services and Products & Platforms services. The company is incorporated in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular