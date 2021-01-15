HCL Technologies Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTECH) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.20 compared to $0.16, a year ago. Net income to shareholders increased year-on-year to $539.64 million from $426.46 million. Third quarter revenues were $2.62 billion compared to $2.54 billion, a year ago.

HCL Technologies Limited along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in providing a range of IT and Business Services, Engineering and R&D services and Products & Platforms services. The company is incorporated in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.