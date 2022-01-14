HCL Technologies Q3 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HCL Technologies Limited reported third-quarter net income to shareholders of $457.74 million or $0.17 per share compared to $539.64 million or $0.20 per share, prior year. Gross profit increased to $1.12 billion from $1.10 billion, last year. Revenue increased to $2.98 billion from $2.62 billion, a year ago.

For the nine months ended December, 31, earnings per share was $0.49 compared to $0.50, previous year. Net income declined to $1.33 billion from $1.35 billion. Revenues were $8.49 billion compared to $7.48 billion, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.