HCI Group's (HCI) TypTap Gets Regulatory Nod to Assume Policies

HCI Group, Inc. HCI recently announced that its subsidiary TypTap Insurance Company has received the regulatory green light to assume up to 25,000 policies from Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. The move highlights TypTap’s growing abilities and the effectiveness of its internally developed technology.

The approval received from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation is likely to encourage private firms to assume policies from the state-backed insurance company, which is related to the state’s legislatively mandated depopulation program. HCI expects the program to supplement TypTap’s existing homeowners insurance business.

The company expects the final number of policies to be assumed will be decided in December. The policyholders will have the right to move to other companies or reject the assumption. HCI launched TypTap in 2016, and since then the business has witnessed significant organic growth thanks to its improving technology.

Refining risk evaluation and improving efficiency in the subsidiary are boosting its profit levels. TypTap Insurance Group’s loss ratio declined to 41% in the second quarter of 2023 from 57% a year ago. During the 2018-2022 period, TypTap recorded a gross written premium CAGR of 121%. As of Jun 30, 2023, it had invested assets of $306 million, 79% of which was in fixed income to enhance stability.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of HCI have jumped 62.7%, outperforming the industry’s 22.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

HCI Group currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Trupanion, Inc. TRUP, Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN and Aegon N.V. AEG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trupanion’s current year earnings has improved 3.8% over the past 60 days. Also, the consensus mark for TRUP’s 2023 revenues suggests 19.5% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Ryan Specialty’s current year earnings indicates a 20.9% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for RYAN’s 2023 revenues in 2023 predicts a 19.9% year-over-year rise.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aegon’s current year earnings implies a 42.1% year-over-year climb. In the past 60 days, AEG has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction.

