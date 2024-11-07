News & Insights

HCI Group reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 27c

November 07, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $175.317M, consensus $190.5M. “Despite Hurricanes Debby and Helene making landfall in the third quarter, the company reported positive earnings,” said HCI Group (HCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Our balance sheet remains strong, our underlying business is performing well and we continue to grow. For example, in October we assumed approximately 42,000 policies from Citizens.”

