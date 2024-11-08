HCI Group price target raised to $150 from $145 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on HCI Group (HCI) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following “better-than-expected” results. The firm continues to view shares of HCI as undervalued.
