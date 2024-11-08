HCI Group price target raised to $150 from $145 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on HCI Group (HCI) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following “better-than-expected” results. The firm continues to view shares of HCI as undervalued.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.