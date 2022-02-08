HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.40 per share on the 18th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.3%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. HCI Group's stock price has reduced by 43% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

HCI Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 280% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 36%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 34.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 616%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NYSE:HCI Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

HCI Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though HCI Group's EPS has declined at around 35% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We'd also point out that HCI Group has issued stock equal to 27% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On HCI Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about HCI Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 5 warning signs for HCI Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

