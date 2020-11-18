HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.99, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $52.99, representing a -15.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.93 and a 67.64% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -73.15%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

