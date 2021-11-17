HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $131.27, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $131.27, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.80 and a 160.36% increase over the 52 week low of $50.42.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -68.02%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCI as a top-10 holding:

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIXL with an increase of 2.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCI at 0.01%.

