HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.9, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $75.9, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.45 and a 77.75% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.98%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

