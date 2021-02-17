HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $58.29, representing a -7.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.93 and a 84.4% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -81.32%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

