HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.4, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $54.4, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.93 and a 72.1% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.23%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 5.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCI at 1.13%.

