Dividends
HCI

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.4, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCI was $54.4, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.93 and a 72.1% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

HCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.23%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HCI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 5.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCI at 1.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCI

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular