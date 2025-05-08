HCI Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Diluted EPS of $5.35 and Plans Exzeo Spin-Off

HCI Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $74.2 million and plans to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company.
Quiver AI Summary
HCI Group, Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a pre-tax income of $100.3 million and a net income of $74.2 million, which reflects a significant increase from $47.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The diluted earnings per share rose to $5.35, up from $3.81 a year ago. HCI Group's consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 17% to $300.4 million, largely due to policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite higher reinsurance costs, losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased, leading to a gross loss ratio of 19.7%. The company also revealed plans to potentially spin off its Exzeo unit as a standalone entity by year-end, pending customary approvals. HCI Group will discuss these results in a conference call later today.
Potential Positives
- First Quarter diluted EPS increased significantly to $5.35 from $3.81 in the previous year, indicating strong earnings growth.
- Pre-tax income rose to $100.3 million, compared to $77.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, showcasing substantial profit improvement.
- HCI Group is preparing to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company, which could unlock additional value for shareholders.
- Gross premiums earned increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million, reflecting strong operational performance and market growth.
Potential Negatives
- Increased reinsurance costs due to a rise in the number of policies and total insured value, which could impact profitability.
- General and administrative personnel expenses rose significantly, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher overhead costs.
- The projected spin-off of Exzeo may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future structure and performance.
FAQ
What was HCI Group's diluted EPS for Q1 2025?
The diluted EPS for HCI Group in Q1 2025 was $5.35.
How much was HCI Group's pre-tax income in the first quarter?
HCI Group reported a pre-tax income of $100.3 million for the first quarter.
When is the potential spin-off of Exzeo expected to occur?
The potential spin-off of Exzeo is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.
What drove the increase in gross premiums earned for Q1 2025?
The increase in gross premiums earned was primarily driven by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
How did net income in Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?
Net income in Q1 2025 was $69.7 million, an increase from $47.6 million in Q1 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 218,664 shares (+288.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,480,915
- UBS GROUP AG added 140,156 shares (+2768.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,332,378
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 136,642 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,922,892
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 127,332 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,837,997
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 120,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,983,600
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 110,838 shares (+2878.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,915,952
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 110,047 shares (+115.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,823,776
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
First Quarter Diluted EPS of $5.35
First Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $100.3 million
Exzeo Ready to be Standalone Company
TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)
reported pre-tax income of $100.3 million and net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $69.7 million compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $5.35 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024.
Management Commentary
“HCI Group had a terrific first quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are happy to announce that Exzeo is ready to be a standalone company. Consequently, our Board has determined to pursue a potential tax-free spin-off of Exzeo to existing HCI shareholders that, subject to customary conditions, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.”
First Quarter 2025 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million from $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2025 were $99.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher reinsurance costs due to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.
Net investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared with $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in income from limited partnership investments.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.3 million compared with $79.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 despite the growth in gross premiums earned. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in claims and litigation frequency. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 19.7% compared to 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024.
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven by higher gross premiums earned.
General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $20.5 million from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher accrued discretionary bonus, stock-based compensation and employee health benefits.
Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.
Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the
Investor Information
section of the company's website at
www.hcigroup.com
.
Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 325047
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 8, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 52364
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the
Investor Information
section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit
www.hcigroup.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. In addition, there can be no assurance the Internal Revenue Service will determine the company’s proposed spinoff will be tax free to HCI shareholders. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.
Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
wbroomall@typtap.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com
- Tables to follow -
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
FY 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Insurance Operations
Gross Written Premiums:
Homeowners Choice
$
117,133
$
91,875
$
593,943
TypTap Insurance Company
142,396
143,624
491,413
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
7,731
19,487
81,411
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
21,985
-
-
Total Gross Written Premiums
289,245
254,986
1,166,767
Gross Premiums Earned:
Homeowners Choice
156,489
149,271
589,137
TypTap Insurance Company
124,447
103,748
442,876
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
15,325
3,625
51,207
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
4,122
-
-
Total Gross Premiums Earned
300,383
256,644
1,083,220
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio
19.7
%
31.1
%
34.6
%
Per Share Metrics
Diluted EPS
$
5.35
$
3.81
$
8.89
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.60
Book value per share at the end of period
$
48.55
$
38.50
$
42.10
Shares outstanding at the end of period
10,765,336
10,276,463
10,767,184
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $651,071 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
$
652,861
$
718,537
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,962 and $52,030, respectively)
55,226
56,200
Limited partnership investments
20,176
20,802
Real estate investments
80,151
79,120
Total investments
808,414
874,659
Cash and cash equivalents
754,481
532,471
Restricted cash
3,722
3,714
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
7,650
6,008
Income taxes receivable
—
463
Deferred income taxes, net
1,502
72
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,684 and $5,891, respectively)
54,704
50,582
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
38,009
92,060
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)
46,335
36,062
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $151 and $186, respectively)
481,434
522,379
Deferred policy acquisition costs
56,398
54,303
Property and equipment, net
30,237
29,544
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases
1,124
1,182
Intangible assets, net
4,565
5,206
Funds withheld for assumed business
8,451
11,690
Other assets
9,642
9,818
Total assets
$
2,306,668
$
2,230,213
Liabilities and Equity
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
798,146
$
845,900
Unearned premiums
573,565
584,703
Advance premiums
37,807
18,867
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
—
2,496
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable
19,779
18,313
Assumed premiums payable
3,582
2,176
Accrued expenses
29,110
17,677
Income tax payable
33,378
5,451
Deferred income taxes, net
3,661
2,830
Revolving credit facility
42,000
44,000
Long-term debt
185,332
185,254
Lease liabilities - operating leases
1,131
1,185
Other liabilities
34,708
32,320
Total liabilities
1,762,199
1,761,172
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,637
1,691
Equity:
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,765,336 and 10,767,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
124,170
122,289
Retained income
397,171
331,793
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
1,342
(749
)
Total stockholders' equity
522,683
453,333
Noncontrolling interests
20,149
14,017
Total equity
542,832
467,350
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
2,306,668
$
2,230,213
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenue
Gross premiums earned
$
300,383
$
256,644
Premiums ceded
(99,635
)
(68,106
)
Net premiums earned
200,748
188,538
Net investment income
13,751
14,067
Net realized investment gains
1,167
—
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains
(1,906
)
2,635
Policy fee income
2,229
1,019
Other
444
355
Total revenue
216,433
206,614
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
59,291
79,922
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
27,287
22,139
General and administrative personnel expenses
20,483
16,274
Interest expense
3,384
3,149
Other operating expenses
5,649
7,700
Total expenses
116,094
129,184
Income before income taxes
100,339
77,430
Income tax expense
26,109
20,474
Net income
$
74,230
$
56,956
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
(10,149
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,546
)
804
Net income after noncontrolling interests
$
69,684
$
47,611
Basic earnings per share
$
6.47
$
4.76
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.35
$
3.81
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
Net income
$
74,230
$
56,956
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
(10,149
)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,546
)
804
Net income attributable to HCI
69,684
47,611
Less: Income attributable to participating securities
(3,103
)
(1,218
)
Basic Earnings Per Share:
Income allocated to common stockholders
66,581
10,286
$
6.47
46,393
9,751
$
4.76
Effect of Dilutive Securities:
Stock options
—
350
—
280
Convertible senior notes
1,873
2,142
1,640
2,282
Warrants
—
7
—
305
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
68,454
12,785
$
5.35
$
48,033
12,618
$
3.81
(a) Shares in thousands.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.