HCI Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Diluted EPS of $5.35 and Plans Exzeo Spin-Off

HCI Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $74.2 million and plans to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company.

HCI Group, Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a pre-tax income of $100.3 million and a net income of $74.2 million, which reflects a significant increase from $47.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The diluted earnings per share rose to $5.35, up from $3.81 a year ago. HCI Group's consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 17% to $300.4 million, largely due to policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite higher reinsurance costs, losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased, leading to a gross loss ratio of 19.7%. The company also revealed plans to potentially spin off its Exzeo unit as a standalone entity by year-end, pending customary approvals. HCI Group will discuss these results in a conference call later today.

Potential Positives

First Quarter diluted EPS increased significantly to $5.35 from $3.81 in the previous year, indicating strong earnings growth.

Pre-tax income rose to $100.3 million, compared to $77.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, showcasing substantial profit improvement.

HCI Group is preparing to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company, which could unlock additional value for shareholders.

Gross premiums earned increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million, reflecting strong operational performance and market growth.

Potential Negatives

Increased reinsurance costs due to a rise in the number of policies and total insured value, which could impact profitability.

General and administrative personnel expenses rose significantly, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher overhead costs.

The projected spin-off of Exzeo may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future structure and performance.

FAQ

What was HCI Group's diluted EPS for Q1 2025?

The diluted EPS for HCI Group in Q1 2025 was $5.35.

How much was HCI Group's pre-tax income in the first quarter?

HCI Group reported a pre-tax income of $100.3 million for the first quarter.

When is the potential spin-off of Exzeo expected to occur?

The potential spin-off of Exzeo is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.

What drove the increase in gross premiums earned for Q1 2025?

The increase in gross premiums earned was primarily driven by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

How did net income in Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?

Net income in Q1 2025 was $69.7 million, an increase from $47.6 million in Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)



reported pre-tax income of $100.3 million and net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $69.7 million compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $5.35 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024.







Management Commentary







“HCI Group had a terrific first quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are happy to announce that Exzeo is ready to be a standalone company. Consequently, our Board has determined to pursue a potential tax-free spin-off of Exzeo to existing HCI shareholders that, subject to customary conditions, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.”







First Quarter 2025 Commentary







Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million from $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.





Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2025 were $99.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher reinsurance costs due to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.





Net investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared with $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in income from limited partnership investments.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.3 million compared with $79.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 despite the growth in gross premiums earned. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in claims and litigation frequency. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 19.7% compared to 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024.





Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven by higher gross premiums earned.





General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $20.5 million from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher accrued discretionary bonus, stock-based compensation and employee health benefits.







Conference Call







HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the





Investor Information





section of the company's website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062





Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011





Entry Code: 325047





Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.





A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 8, 2026.





Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010





International replay number: (919) 882-2331





Replay ID: 52364







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the





Investor Information





section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. In addition, there can be no assurance the Internal Revenue Service will determine the company’s proposed spinoff will be tax free to HCI shareholders. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@typtap.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel (949) 574-3860







HCI@gateway-grp.com



















HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





Selected Financial Metrics





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Q1 2025













Q1 2024













FY 2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)

























Insurance Operations



































Gross Written Premiums:

































Homeowners Choice





$





117,133









$





91,875









$





593,943













TypTap Insurance Company









142,396













143,624













491,413













Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange









7,731













19,487













81,411













Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange









21,985













-













-













Total Gross Written Premiums









289,245













254,986













1,166,767













































Gross Premiums Earned:

































Homeowners Choice









156,489













149,271













589,137













TypTap Insurance Company









124,447













103,748













442,876













Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange









15,325













3,625













51,207













Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange









4,122













-













-













Total Gross Premiums Earned









300,383













256,644













1,083,220













































Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio









19.7





%









31.1





%









34.6





%











































Per Share Metrics



































Diluted EPS





$





5.35









$





3.81









$





8.89













































Dividends per share





$





0.40









$





0.40









$





1.60













































Book value per share at the end of period





$





48.55









$





38.50









$





42.10













































Shares outstanding at the end of period









10,765,336













10,276,463













10,767,184



































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Dollar amounts in thousands)





























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024





















(Unaudited)





























Assets































Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $651,071 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)





$





652,861













$





718,537













Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,962 and $52,030, respectively)









55,226

















56,200













Limited partnership investments









20,176

















20,802













Real estate investments









80,151

















79,120













Total investments









808,414

















874,659









































Cash and cash equivalents









754,481

















532,471













Restricted cash









3,722

















3,714













Accrued interest and dividends receivable









7,650

















6,008













Income taxes receivable









—

















463













Deferred income taxes, net









1,502

















72













Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,684 and $5,891, respectively)









54,704

















50,582













Prepaid reinsurance premiums









38,009

















92,060













Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:





























Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)









46,335

















36,062













Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $151 and $186, respectively)









481,434

















522,379













Deferred policy acquisition costs









56,398

















54,303













Property and equipment, net









30,237

















29,544













Right-of-use-assets - operating leases









1,124

















1,182













Intangible assets, net









4,565

















5,206













Funds withheld for assumed business









8,451

















11,690













Other assets









9,642

















9,818









































Total assets





$





2,306,668













$





2,230,213











































Liabilities and Equity































Losses and loss adjustment expenses





$





798,146













$





845,900













Unearned premiums









573,565

















584,703













Advance premiums









37,807

















18,867













Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses









—

















2,496













Ceded reinsurance premiums payable









19,779

















18,313













Assumed premiums payable









3,582

















2,176













Accrued expenses









29,110

















17,677













Income tax payable









33,378

















5,451













Deferred income taxes, net









3,661

















2,830













Revolving credit facility









42,000

















44,000













Long-term debt









185,332

















185,254













Lease liabilities - operating leases









1,131

















1,185













Other liabilities









34,708

















32,320









































Total liabilities









1,762,199

















1,761,172









































Commitments and contingencies





























Redeemable noncontrolling interest









1,637

















1,691









































Equity:





























Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,765,336 and 10,767,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









124,170

















122,289













Retained income









397,171

















331,793













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes









1,342

















(749





)









Total stockholders' equity









522,683

















453,333













Noncontrolling interests









20,149

















14,017













Total equity









542,832

















467,350









































Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity





$





2,306,668













$





2,230,213



































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)





(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Revenue



























































Gross premiums earned





$





300,383













$





256,644













Premiums ceded









(99,635





)













(68,106





)





































Net premiums earned









200,748

















188,538









































Net investment income









13,751

















14,067













Net realized investment gains









1,167

















—













Net unrealized investment (losses) gains









(1,906





)













2,635













Policy fee income









2,229

















1,019













Other









444

















355









































Total revenue









216,433

















206,614











































Expenses



























































Losses and loss adjustment expenses









59,291

















79,922













Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses









27,287

















22,139













General and administrative personnel expenses









20,483

















16,274













Interest expense









3,384

















3,149













Other operating expenses









5,649

















7,700









































Total expenses









116,094

















129,184









































Income before income taxes









100,339

















77,430









































Income tax expense









26,109

















20,474









































Net income





$





74,230













$





56,956













Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests









—

















(10,149





)









Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(4,546





)













804









































Net income after noncontrolling interests





$





69,684













$





47,611









































Basic earnings per share





$





6.47













$





4.76









































Diluted earnings per share





$





5.35













$





3.81









































Dividends per share





$





0.40













$





0.40



































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.























Three Months Ended

















Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024





















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share

















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share





















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount

















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount















Net income





$





74,230





































$





56,956





































Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests









—









































(10,149





)

































Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(4,546





)





































804





































Net income attributable to HCI









69,684









































47,611





































Less: Income attributable to participating securities









(3,103





)





































(1,218





)



































Basic Earnings Per Share:















































































Income allocated to common stockholders









66,581

















10,286













$





6.47

















46,393

















9,751













$





4.76



























































































Effect of Dilutive Securities:















































































Stock options









—

















350





























—

















280

























Convertible senior notes









1,873

















2,142





























1,640

















2,282

























Warrants









—

















7





























—

















305







































































































Diluted Earnings Per Share:















































































Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions





$





68,454

















12,785













$





5.35













$





48,033

















12,618













$





3.81

























































































(a) Shares in thousands.























