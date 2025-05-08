Stocks
HCI

HCI Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Diluted EPS of $5.35 and Plans Exzeo Spin-Off

May 08, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

HCI Group reported Q1 2025 net income of $74.2 million and plans to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company.

Quiver AI Summary

HCI Group, Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a pre-tax income of $100.3 million and a net income of $74.2 million, which reflects a significant increase from $47.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The diluted earnings per share rose to $5.35, up from $3.81 a year ago. HCI Group's consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 17% to $300.4 million, largely due to policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite higher reinsurance costs, losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased, leading to a gross loss ratio of 19.7%. The company also revealed plans to potentially spin off its Exzeo unit as a standalone entity by year-end, pending customary approvals. HCI Group will discuss these results in a conference call later today.

Potential Positives

  • First Quarter diluted EPS increased significantly to $5.35 from $3.81 in the previous year, indicating strong earnings growth.
  • Pre-tax income rose to $100.3 million, compared to $77.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, showcasing substantial profit improvement.
  • HCI Group is preparing to spin off Exzeo as a standalone company, which could unlock additional value for shareholders.
  • Gross premiums earned increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million, reflecting strong operational performance and market growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Increased reinsurance costs due to a rise in the number of policies and total insured value, which could impact profitability.
  • General and administrative personnel expenses rose significantly, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher overhead costs.
  • The projected spin-off of Exzeo may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future structure and performance.

FAQ

What was HCI Group's diluted EPS for Q1 2025?

The diluted EPS for HCI Group in Q1 2025 was $5.35.

How much was HCI Group's pre-tax income in the first quarter?

HCI Group reported a pre-tax income of $100.3 million for the first quarter.

When is the potential spin-off of Exzeo expected to occur?

The potential spin-off of Exzeo is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.

What drove the increase in gross premiums earned for Q1 2025?

The increase in gross premiums earned was primarily driven by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

How did net income in Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?

Net income in Q1 2025 was $69.7 million, an increase from $47.6 million in Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



First Quarter Diluted EPS of $5.35


First Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $100.3 million


Exzeo Ready to be Standalone Company




TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

reported pre-tax income of $100.3 million and net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $69.7 million compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $5.35 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024.




Management Commentary



“HCI Group had a terrific first quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are happy to announce that Exzeo is ready to be a standalone company. Consequently, our Board has determined to pursue a potential tax-free spin-off of Exzeo to existing HCI shareholders that, subject to customary conditions, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.”




First Quarter 2025 Commentary



Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million from $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.



Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2025 were $99.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher reinsurance costs due to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.



Net investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared with $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in income from limited partnership investments.



Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.3 million compared with $79.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 despite the growth in gross premiums earned. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in claims and litigation frequency. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 19.7% compared to 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024.



Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven by higher gross premiums earned.



General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $20.5 million from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher accrued discretionary bonus, stock-based compensation and employee health benefits.




Conference Call



HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the


Investor Information


section of the company's website at

www.hcigroup.com

.



Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062


Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011


Entry Code: 325047



Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.



A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 8, 2026.



Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010


International replay number: (919) 882-2331


Replay ID: 52364




About HCI Group, Inc.



HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.



The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the


Investor Information


section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit

www.hcigroup.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. In addition, there can be no assurance the Internal Revenue Service will determine the company’s proposed spinoff will be tax free to HCI shareholders. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.




Company Contact:



Bill Broomall, CFA


Investor Relations


HCI Group, Inc.


Tel (813) 776-1012



wbroomall@typtap.com




Investor Relations Contact:



Matt Glover


Gateway Group, Inc.


Tel (949) 574-3860



HCI@gateway-grp.com

- Tables to follow -



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Selected Financial Metrics


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Q1 2025


Q1 2024


FY 2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




Insurance Operations






Gross Written Premiums:






Homeowners Choice
$
117,133

$
91,875

$
593,943

TypTap Insurance Company

142,396


143,624


491,413

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

7,731


19,487


81,411

Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange

21,985


-


-

Total Gross Written Premiums

289,245


254,986


1,166,767








Gross Premiums Earned:






Homeowners Choice

156,489


149,271


589,137

TypTap Insurance Company

124,447


103,748


442,876

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

15,325


3,625


51,207

Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange

4,122


-


-

Total Gross Premiums Earned

300,383


256,644


1,083,220








Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio

19.7
%

31.1
%

34.6
%









Per Share Metrics






Diluted EPS
$
5.35

$
3.81

$
8.89








Dividends per share
$
0.40

$
0.40

$
1.60








Book value per share at the end of period
$
48.55

$
38.50

$
42.10








Shares outstanding at the end of period

10,765,336


10,276,463


10,767,184


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Dollar amounts in thousands)




March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)





Assets





Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $651,071 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
$
652,861


$
718,537

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,962 and $52,030, respectively)

55,226



56,200

Limited partnership investments

20,176



20,802

Real estate investments

80,151



79,120

Total investments

808,414



874,659







Cash and cash equivalents

754,481



532,471

Restricted cash

3,722



3,714

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

7,650



6,008

Income taxes receivable






463

Deferred income taxes, net

1,502



72

Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,684 and $5,891, respectively)

54,704



50,582

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

38,009



92,060

Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:





Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)

46,335



36,062

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $151 and $186, respectively)

481,434



522,379

Deferred policy acquisition costs

56,398



54,303

Property and equipment, net

30,237



29,544

Right-of-use-assets - operating leases

1,124



1,182

Intangible assets, net

4,565



5,206

Funds withheld for assumed business

8,451



11,690

Other assets

9,642



9,818







Total assets
$
2,306,668


$
2,230,213








Liabilities and Equity





Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
798,146


$
845,900

Unearned premiums

573,565



584,703

Advance premiums

37,807



18,867

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses






2,496

Ceded reinsurance premiums payable

19,779



18,313

Assumed premiums payable

3,582



2,176

Accrued expenses

29,110



17,677

Income tax payable

33,378



5,451

Deferred income taxes, net

3,661



2,830

Revolving credit facility

42,000



44,000

Long-term debt

185,332



185,254

Lease liabilities - operating leases

1,131



1,185

Other liabilities

34,708



32,320







Total liabilities

1,762,199



1,761,172







Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,637



1,691







Equity:





Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,765,336 and 10,767,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









Additional paid-in capital

124,170



122,289

Retained income

397,171



331,793

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

1,342



(749
)

Total stockholders' equity

522,683



453,333

Noncontrolling interests

20,149



14,017

Total equity

542,832



467,350







Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
2,306,668


$
2,230,213




















































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025



2024


Revenue











Gross premiums earned
$
300,383


$
256,644

Premiums ceded

(99,635
)


(68,106
)







Net premiums earned

200,748



188,538







Net investment income

13,751



14,067

Net realized investment gains

1,167






Net unrealized investment (losses) gains

(1,906
)


2,635

Policy fee income

2,229



1,019

Other

444



355







Total revenue

216,433



206,614








Expenses











Losses and loss adjustment expenses

59,291



79,922

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses

27,287



22,139

General and administrative personnel expenses

20,483



16,274

Interest expense

3,384



3,149

Other operating expenses

5,649



7,700







Total expenses

116,094



129,184







Income before income taxes

100,339



77,430







Income tax expense

26,109



20,474







Net income
$
74,230


$
56,956

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests






(10,149
)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,546
)


804







Net income after noncontrolling interests
$
69,684


$
47,611







Basic earnings per share
$
6.47


$
4.76







Diluted earnings per share
$
5.35


$
3.81







Dividends per share
$
0.40


$
0.40


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount

Net income
$
74,230








$
56,956







Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests












(10,149
)






Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,546
)








804







Net income attributable to HCI

69,684









47,611







Less: Income attributable to participating securities

(3,103
)








(1,218
)







Basic Earnings Per Share:

















Income allocated to common stockholders

66,581



10,286


$
6.47



46,393



9,751


$
4.76




















Effect of Dilutive Securities:

















Stock options






350











280




Convertible senior notes

1,873



2,142






1,640



2,282




Warrants






7











305























Diluted Earnings Per Share:

















Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
68,454



12,785


$
5.35


$
48,033



12,618


$
3.81



















(a) Shares in thousands.







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.