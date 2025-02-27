HCI Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.23

HCI Group, Inc. reports decreased Q4 2024 income and increased full-year premiums, reflecting growth despite hurricane impacts.
HCI Group, Inc. reported a pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $3.40 per share in the same quarter of 2023. The company's full-year pre-tax income reached $173.4 million with diluted EPS of $8.89, compared to $7.62 in 2023. The fourth quarter saw consolidated gross premiums earned rise by 38% to $297.5 million, driven by policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite increased losses from Hurricane Milton totaling $78 million, net investment income improved to $14.5 million. Management emphasized their commitment to supporting policyholders and indicated plans to maintain flat rates in response to heightened catastrophic activity. A conference call will follow the release for further discussion of these results.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter 2024 pre-tax income of $5.9 million indicates ongoing profitability despite challenges, while full-year pre-tax income of $173.4 million shows strong overall performance.
- Full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $8.89, up from $7.62 in the previous year, reflecting positive growth in profitability.
- Consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 41.5% for the year, reaching $1,083.2 million, highlighting significant business growth, particularly in Florida.
- Management's commitment to keeping rates flat demonstrates a focus on stability for policyholders amidst increased catastrophe activity, which could build customer trust and retention.
Potential Negatives
- Significant decline in net income for the fourth quarter, dropping to $2.6 million from $38.1 million in Q4 2023.
- Severe decrease in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, falling to $0.23 from $3.40 compared to the same quarter last year.
- High losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter totaling $110.7 million, driven by hurricane-related losses, considerably impacting overall financial performance.
FAQ
What were HCI Group's fourth quarter earnings for 2024?
HCI Group reported a fourth quarter pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 for 2024.
How did diluted EPS change from 2023 to 2024?
Diluted earnings per share decreased from $3.40 in Q4 2023 to $0.23 in Q4 2024.
What led to increased gross premiums earned in 2024?
Gross premiums earned increased by 38.0% in Q4 2024, driven primarily by policy assumptions from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
How much was the full year 2024 net income?
For the year ended December 31, 2024, HCI Group reported a net income of $127.6 million.
What steps is HCI Group taking regarding rates and technology?
HCI Group plans to keep rates flat and aims to offer its technology to other carriers in various regions.
$HCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 218,664 shares (+288.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,480,915
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 198,351 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,113,842
- UBS GROUP AG added 140,156 shares (+2768.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,332,378
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 136,642 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,922,892
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 127,332 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,837,997
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 120,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,983,600
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 110,838 shares (+2878.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,915,952
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 million and Diluted EPS of $0.23
Full Year 2024 Pre-Tax Income of $173.4 million and Diluted EPS of $8.89
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)
reported pre-tax income of $5.9 million and net income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $2.6 million compared with $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).
Management Commentary
“Even with the hurricanes in 2024, HCI Group is unwavering in its commitment to Florida and supporting our existing and new policyholders. As part of our ongoing efforts, we plan to keep rates flat for the foreseeable future,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Given an increased level of catastrophe activity across the country, we are taking initial steps to make our best-in-class technology available to other carriers and in additional geographies.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased by 38.0% to $297.5 million from $215.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter were $151.1 million compared with $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included the reversal of $50.6 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricane Milton.
Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $14.5 million compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter were $110.7 million compared with $65.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 include a net loss of $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24.5 million of favorable development mostly related to the 2024 accident year.
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter were $27.7 million compared with $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
General and administrative personnel expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $10.2 million from $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower stock-based compensation as well as higher reinsurance recoveries related to claims processing for Hurricane Milton.
Full 2024 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $173.4 million and net income of $127.6 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $110.0 million compared with $79.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.89 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $7.62 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve month period was $125.6 million, or $8.75 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.
Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2024 increased by 41.5% to $1,083.2 million from $765.5 million in 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida due to assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2024 were $405.7 million compared with $269.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. The twelve months of 2024 included the reversal of $62.9 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Net investment income for the twelve months of 2024 was $59.1 million compared with $46.2 million for the twelve months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $374.7 million compared with $254.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. Loss expense included $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, $43.0 million from Hurricane Helene and $6.5 million from Hurricane Debby.
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $99.4 million compared with $90.8 million for the twelve months of 2023.
General and administrative personnel expenses for the twelve months of 2024 increased to $63.2 million from $53.9 million for the twelve months of 2023.
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the
Investor Information
section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit
www.hcigroup.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.
Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
wbroomall@typtap.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com
- Tables to follow -
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
(Unaudited)
Insurance Operations
Gross Written Premiums:
Homeowners Choice
$
145,085
$
182,038
$
593,943
$
535,070
TypTap Insurance Company
174,980
138,482
491,413
363,552
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
14,435
-
81,411
-
Total Gross Written Premiums
334,500
320,520
1,166,767
898,622
Gross Premiums Earned:
Homeowners Choice
156,342
125,796
589,137
417,202
TypTap Insurance Company
123,807
89,394
442,876
348,310
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
17,348
-
51,207
-
Total Gross Premiums Earned
297,497
215,190
1,083,220
765,512
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio
37.2
%
30.4
%
34.6
%
33.3
%
Per Share Metrics
GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.23
$
3.40
$
8.89
$
7.62
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.31
$
3.22
$
6.33
$
7.41
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.60
$
1.60
Book value per share at the end of period
$
42.10
$
33.36
$
42.10
$
33.36
Shares outstanding at the end of period
10,767,184
9,738,183
10,767,184
9,738,183
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $719,536 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
$
718,537
$
383,238
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,030 and $44,011, respectively)
56,200
45,537
Limited partnership investments
20,802
23,583
Real estate investments
79,120
67,893
Total investments
874,659
520,251
Cash and cash equivalents
532,471
536,478
Restricted cash
3,714
3,287
Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities
—
91,085
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
6,008
3,507
Income taxes receivable
463
—
Deferred income taxes, net
72
512
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,891 and $3,152, respectively)
50,582
38,037
Assumed premium receivable
—
19,954
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
92,060
86,232
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)
36,062
19,690
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $186 and $118, respectively)
522,379
330,604
Deferred policy acquisition costs
54,303
42,910
Property and equipment, net
29,544
29,251
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases
1,182
1,407
Intangible assets, net
5,206
7,659
Funds withheld for assumed business
11,690
30,087
Other assets
9,818
50,365
Total assets
$
2,230,213
$
1,811,316
Liabilities and Equity
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
845,900
$
585,073
Unearned premiums
584,703
501,157
Advance premiums
18,867
15,895
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
2,496
3,145
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable
18,313
8,921
Assumed premiums payable
2,176
850
Accrued expenses
17,677
19,722
Income tax payable
5,451
7,702
Deferred income taxes, net
2,830
—
Revolving credit facility
44,000
—
Long-term debt
185,254
208,495
Lease liabilities - operating leases
1,185
1,408
Other liabilities
32,320
35,623
Total liabilities
1,761,172
1,387,991
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,691
96,160
Equity:
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,767,184 and 9,738,183 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively)
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
122,289
89,568
Retained income
331,793
238,438
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(749
)
(3,163
)
Total stockholders' equity
453,333
324,843
Noncontrolling interests
14,017
2,322
Total equity
467,350
327,165
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
2,230,213
$
1,811,316
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Gross premiums earned
$
297,497
$
215,190
$
1,083,220
$
765,512
Premiums ceded
(151,146
)
(66,576
)
(405,659
)
(269,627
)
Net premiums earned
146,351
148,614
677,561
495,885
Net investment income
14,486
10,341
59,148
46,234
Net realized investment gains (losses)
326
(410
)
3,384
(1,996
)
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains
(1,181
)
2,830
2,644
3,215
Policy fee income
1,302
1,053
4,639
4,704
Other
591
242
2,675
2,628
Total revenue
161,875
162,670
750,051
550,670
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
110,727
65,398
374,708
254,579
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
27,707
22,716
99,402
90,822
General and administrative personnel expenses
10,231
12,230
63,152
53,868
Interest expense
3,322
2,822
13,344
11,117
Other operating expenses
3,997
5,344
26,018
22,634
Total expenses
155,984
108,510
576,624
433,020
Income before income taxes
5,891
54,160
173,427
117,650
Income tax expense
1,757
13,248
45,846
28,393
Net income
$
4,134
$
40,912
$
127,581
$
89,257
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
(2,360
)
(10,149
)
(9,370
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,550
)
(457
)
(7,479
)
(853
)
Net income after noncontrolling interests
$
2,584
$
38,095
$
109,953
$
79,034
Basic earnings per share
$
0.24
$
4.31
$
10.59
$
9.13
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
3.40
$
8.89
$
7.62
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.60
$
1.60
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
GAAP
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
Net income
$
4,134
$
127,581
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
—
(10,149
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,550
)
(7,479
)
Net income attributable to HCI
2,584
109,953
Less: Income attributable to participating securities
(118
)
(4,110
)
Basic Earnings Per Share:
Income allocated to common stockholders
2,466
10,143
$
0.24
105,843
9,997
$
10.59
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *
Stock options
—
323
—
294
Convertible senior notes
—
—
6,908
2,177
Warrants
—
143
—
218
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
2,466
10,609
$
0.23
$
112,751
12,686
$
8.89
(a) Shares in thousands.
*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
GAAP Net income
$
4,134
$
127,581
Net unrealized investment losses (gains)
$
1,181
$
(2,644
)
Less: Tax effect at 25.041%
$
(296
)
$
662
Net adjustment to Net income
$
885
$
(1,982
)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income
$
5,019
$
125,599
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Non-GAAP
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
Income
Shares (a)
Per Share
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
(Numerator)
(Denominator)
Amount
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,019
$
125,599
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
$
(10,149
)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,550
)
(7,281
)
Net income attributable to HCI
3,469
108,169
Less: Income attributable to participating securities
(158
)
(4,043
)
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:
Income allocated to common stockholders
3,311
10,143
$
0.33
104,126
9,997
$
10.42
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *
Stock options
—
323
—
294
Convertible senior notes
—
—
6,908
2,177
Warrants
—
143
—
218
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
3,311
10,609
$
0.31
$
111,034
12,686
$
8.75
(a) Shares in thousands.
*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.23
$
8.89
Net unrealized investment gains
$
0.10
$
(0.20
)
Less: Tax effect at 25.041%
$
(0.02
)
$
0.06
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.08
$
(0.14
)
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.31
$
8.75
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.