HCI Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.23

February 27, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

HCI Group, Inc. reports decreased Q4 2024 income and increased full-year premiums, reflecting growth despite hurricane impacts.

Quiver AI Summary

HCI Group, Inc. reported a pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $3.40 per share in the same quarter of 2023. The company's full-year pre-tax income reached $173.4 million with diluted EPS of $8.89, compared to $7.62 in 2023. The fourth quarter saw consolidated gross premiums earned rise by 38% to $297.5 million, driven by policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite increased losses from Hurricane Milton totaling $78 million, net investment income improved to $14.5 million. Management emphasized their commitment to supporting policyholders and indicated plans to maintain flat rates in response to heightened catastrophic activity. A conference call will follow the release for further discussion of these results.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter 2024 pre-tax income of $5.9 million indicates ongoing profitability despite challenges, while full-year pre-tax income of $173.4 million shows strong overall performance.
  • Full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $8.89, up from $7.62 in the previous year, reflecting positive growth in profitability.
  • Consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 41.5% for the year, reaching $1,083.2 million, highlighting significant business growth, particularly in Florida.
  • Management's commitment to keeping rates flat demonstrates a focus on stability for policyholders amidst increased catastrophe activity, which could build customer trust and retention.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in net income for the fourth quarter, dropping to $2.6 million from $38.1 million in Q4 2023.
  • Severe decrease in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, falling to $0.23 from $3.40 compared to the same quarter last year.
  • High losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter totaling $110.7 million, driven by hurricane-related losses, considerably impacting overall financial performance.

FAQ

What were HCI Group's fourth quarter earnings for 2024?

HCI Group reported a fourth quarter pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 for 2024.

How did diluted EPS change from 2023 to 2024?

Diluted earnings per share decreased from $3.40 in Q4 2023 to $0.23 in Q4 2024.

What led to increased gross premiums earned in 2024?

Gross premiums earned increased by 38.0% in Q4 2024, driven primarily by policy assumptions from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

How much was the full year 2024 net income?

For the year ended December 31, 2024, HCI Group reported a net income of $127.6 million.

What steps is HCI Group taking regarding rates and technology?

HCI Group plans to keep rates flat and aims to offer its technology to other carriers in various regions.

$HCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 million and Diluted EPS of $0.23


Full Year 2024 Pre-Tax Income of $173.4 million and Diluted EPS of $8.89



TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

reported pre-tax income of $5.9 million and net income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $2.6 million compared with $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).




Management Commentary



“Even with the hurricanes in 2024, HCI Group is unwavering in its commitment to Florida and supporting our existing and new policyholders. As part of our ongoing efforts, we plan to keep rates flat for the foreseeable future,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Given an increased level of catastrophe activity across the country, we are taking initial steps to make our best-in-class technology available to other carriers and in additional geographies.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Commentary



Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased by 38.0% to $297.5 million from $215.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.



Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter were $151.1 million compared with $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included the reversal of $50.6 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricane Milton.



Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $14.5 million compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.



Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter were $110.7 million compared with $65.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 include a net loss of $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24.5 million of favorable development mostly related to the 2024 accident year.



Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter were $27.7 million compared with $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



General and administrative personnel expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $10.2 million from $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower stock-based compensation as well as higher reinsurance recoveries related to claims processing for Hurricane Milton.




Full 2024 Results



For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $173.4 million and net income of $127.6 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $110.0 million compared with $79.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.89 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $7.62 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve month period was $125.6 million, or $8.75 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.



Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2024 increased by 41.5% to $1,083.2 million from $765.5 million in 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida due to assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.



Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2024 were $405.7 million compared with $269.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. The twelve months of 2024 included the reversal of $62.9 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



Net investment income for the twelve months of 2024 was $59.1 million compared with $46.2 million for the twelve months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.



Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $374.7 million compared with $254.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. Loss expense included $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, $43.0 million from Hurricane Helene and $6.5 million from Hurricane Debby.



Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $99.4 million compared with $90.8 million for the twelve months of 2023.



General and administrative personnel expenses for the twelve months of 2024 increased to $63.2 million from $53.9 million for the twelve months of 2023.




Conference Call



HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, February 27, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the

Investor Information

section of the company's website at

www.hcigroup.com

.



Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062


Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011


Entry Code: 835158



Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.



A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through February 27, 2026.



Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010


International replay number: (919) 882-2331


Replay ID: 51955




About HCI Group, Inc.



HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.



The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the

Investor Information

section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit

www.hcigroup.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.




Company Contact:



Bill Broomall, CFA


Investor Relations


HCI Group, Inc.


Tel (813) 776-1012



wbroomall@typtap.com






Investor Relations Contact:



Matt Glover


Gateway Group, Inc.


Tel (949) 574-3860



HCI@gatewayir.com





-    Tables to follow    -


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Selected Financial Metrics


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Q4 2024



Q4 2023



FY 2024



FY 2023



(Unaudited)











Insurance Operations











Gross Written Premiums:











Homeowners Choice
$
145,085


$
182,038


$
593,943


$
535,070

TypTap Insurance Company

174,980



138,482



491,413



363,552

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

14,435



-



81,411



-

Total Gross Written Premiums

334,500



320,520



1,166,767



898,622













Gross Premiums Earned:











Homeowners Choice

156,342



125,796



589,137



417,202

TypTap Insurance Company

123,807



89,394



442,876



348,310

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

17,348



-



51,207



-

Total Gross Premiums Earned

297,497



215,190



1,083,220



765,512













Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio

37.2
%


30.4
%


34.6
%


33.3
%














Per Share Metrics











GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.23


$
3.40


$
8.89


$
7.62

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.31


$
3.22


$
6.33


$
7.41













Dividends per share
$
0.40


$
0.40


$
1.60


$
1.60













Book value per share at the end of period
$
42.10


$
33.36


$
42.10


$
33.36













Shares outstanding at the end of period

10,767,184



9,738,183



10,767,184



9,738,183












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Dollar amounts in thousands)






December 31, 2024







December 31, 2023




















Assets













Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $719,536 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
$
718,537


$
383,238

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,030 and $44,011, respectively)

56,200



45,537

Limited partnership investments

20,802



23,583

Real estate investments

79,120



67,893

Total investments

874,659



520,251







Cash and cash equivalents

532,471



536,478

Restricted cash

3,714



3,287

Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities






91,085

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

6,008



3,507

Income taxes receivable

463






Deferred income taxes, net

72



512

Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,891 and $3,152, respectively)

50,582



38,037

Assumed premium receivable






19,954

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

92,060



86,232

Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:





Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)

36,062



19,690

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $186 and $118, respectively)

522,379



330,604

Deferred policy acquisition costs

54,303



42,910

Property and equipment, net

29,544



29,251

Right-of-use-assets - operating leases

1,182



1,407

Intangible assets, net

5,206



7,659

Funds withheld for assumed business

11,690



30,087

Other assets

9,818



50,365







Total assets
$
2,230,213


$
1,811,316








Liabilities and Equity





Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
845,900


$
585,073

Unearned premiums

584,703



501,157

Advance premiums

18,867



15,895

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

2,496



3,145

Ceded reinsurance premiums payable

18,313



8,921

Assumed premiums payable

2,176



850

Accrued expenses

17,677



19,722

Income tax payable

5,451



7,702

Deferred income taxes, net

2,830






Revolving credit facility

44,000






Long-term debt

185,254



208,495

Lease liabilities - operating leases

1,185



1,408

Other liabilities

32,320



35,623







Total liabilities

1,761,172



1,387,991







Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,691



96,160







Equity:





Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,767,184 and 9,738,183 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively)









Additional paid-in capital

122,289



89,568

Retained income

331,793



238,438

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(749
)


(3,163
)

Total stockholders' equity

453,333



324,843

Noncontrolling interests

14,017



2,322

Total equity

467,350



327,165







Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
2,230,213


$
1,811,316













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended





Years Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2024





2023





2024





2023
































Revenue

























Gross premiums earned
$
297,497


$
215,190


$
1,083,220


$
765,512

Premiums ceded

(151,146
)


(66,576
)


(405,659
)


(269,627
)













Net premiums earned

146,351



148,614



677,561



495,885













Net investment income

14,486



10,341



59,148



46,234

Net realized investment gains (losses)

326



(410
)


3,384



(1,996
)

Net unrealized investment (losses) gains

(1,181
)


2,830



2,644



3,215

Policy fee income

1,302



1,053



4,639



4,704

Other

591



242



2,675



2,628













Total revenue

161,875



162,670



750,051



550,670














Expenses























Losses and loss adjustment expenses

110,727



65,398



374,708



254,579

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses

27,707



22,716



99,402



90,822

General and administrative personnel expenses

10,231



12,230



63,152



53,868

Interest expense

3,322



2,822



13,344



11,117

Other operating expenses

3,997



5,344



26,018



22,634













Total expenses

155,984



108,510



576,624



433,020













Income before income taxes

5,891



54,160



173,427



117,650













Income tax expense

1,757



13,248



45,846



28,393













Net income
$
4,134


$
40,912


$
127,581


$
89,257

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests






(2,360
)


(10,149
)


(9,370
)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,550
)


(457
)


(7,479
)


(853
)













Net income after noncontrolling interests
$
2,584


$
38,095


$
109,953


$
79,034













Basic earnings per share
$
0.24


$
4.31


$
10.59


$
9.13













Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23


$
3.40


$
8.89


$
7.62













Dividends per share
$
0.40


$
0.40


$
1.60


$
1.60













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.




Three Months Ended



Year Ended


GAAP

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount

Net income
$
4,134








$
127,581







Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest












(10,149
)






Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,550
)








(7,479
)






Net income attributable to HCI

2,584









109,953







Less: Income attributable to participating securities

(118
)








(4,110
)







Basic Earnings Per Share:

















Income allocated to common stockholders

2,466



10,143


$
0.24



105,843



9,997


$
10.59




















Effect of Dilutive Securities: *

















Stock options






323











294




Convertible senior notes














6,908



2,177




Warrants






143











218























Diluted Earnings Per Share:

















Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
2,466



10,609


$
0.23


$
112,751



12,686


$
8.89



















(a) Shares in thousands.

*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024

GAAP Net income




$
4,134








$
127,581



Net unrealized investment losses (gains)
$
1,181








$
(2,644
)






Less: Tax effect at 25.041%
$
(296
)







$
662







Net adjustment to Net income




$
885








$
(1,982
)


Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income




$
5,019








$
125,599








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.





Three Months Ended



Year Ended


Non-GAAP

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



Income



Shares (a)



Per Share



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount



(Numerator)



(Denominator)



Amount

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,019








$
125,599







Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

-








$
(10,149
)






Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,550
)








(7,281
)






Net income attributable to HCI

3,469









108,169







Less: Income attributable to participating securities

(158
)








(4,043
)

























Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:

















Income allocated to common stockholders

3,311



10,143


$
0.33



104,126



9,997


$
10.42




















Effect of Dilutive Securities: *

















Stock options






323











294




Convertible senior notes














6,908



2,177




Warrants






143











218























Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:

















Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
$
3,311



10,609


$
0.31


$
111,034



12,686


$
8.75



















(a) Shares in thousands.

*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.






Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024

GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share



$
0.23







$
8.89



Net unrealized investment gains
$
0.10







$
(0.20
)





Less: Tax effect at 25.041%
$
(0.02
)






$
0.06






Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS




$
0.08








$
(0.14
)


Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS




$
0.31








$
8.75







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

HCI

