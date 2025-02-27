HCI Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.23

HCI Group, Inc. reports decreased Q4 2024 income and increased full-year premiums, reflecting growth despite hurricane impacts.

HCI Group, Inc. reported a pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $3.40 per share in the same quarter of 2023. The company's full-year pre-tax income reached $173.4 million with diluted EPS of $8.89, compared to $7.62 in 2023. The fourth quarter saw consolidated gross premiums earned rise by 38% to $297.5 million, driven by policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Despite increased losses from Hurricane Milton totaling $78 million, net investment income improved to $14.5 million. Management emphasized their commitment to supporting policyholders and indicated plans to maintain flat rates in response to heightened catastrophic activity. A conference call will follow the release for further discussion of these results.

Fourth quarter 2024 pre-tax income of $5.9 million indicates ongoing profitability despite challenges, while full-year pre-tax income of $173.4 million shows strong overall performance.

Full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $8.89, up from $7.62 in the previous year, reflecting positive growth in profitability.

Consolidated gross premiums earned increased by 41.5% for the year, reaching $1,083.2 million, highlighting significant business growth, particularly in Florida.

Management's commitment to keeping rates flat demonstrates a focus on stability for policyholders amidst increased catastrophe activity, which could build customer trust and retention.

Significant decline in net income for the fourth quarter, dropping to $2.6 million from $38.1 million in Q4 2023.

Severe decrease in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, falling to $0.23 from $3.40 compared to the same quarter last year.

High losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter totaling $110.7 million, driven by hurricane-related losses, considerably impacting overall financial performance.

What were HCI Group's fourth quarter earnings for 2024?

HCI Group reported a fourth quarter pre-tax income of $5.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 for 2024.

How did diluted EPS change from 2023 to 2024?

Diluted earnings per share decreased from $3.40 in Q4 2023 to $0.23 in Q4 2024.

What led to increased gross premiums earned in 2024?

Gross premiums earned increased by 38.0% in Q4 2024, driven primarily by policy assumptions from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

How much was the full year 2024 net income?

For the year ended December 31, 2024, HCI Group reported a net income of $127.6 million.

What steps is HCI Group taking regarding rates and technology?

HCI Group plans to keep rates flat and aims to offer its technology to other carriers in various regions.

Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 million and Diluted EPS of $0.23





Full Year 2024 Pre-Tax Income of $173.4 million and Diluted EPS of $8.89





TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)



reported pre-tax income of $5.9 million and net income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $2.6 million compared with $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).







Management Commentary







“Even with the hurricanes in 2024, HCI Group is unwavering in its commitment to Florida and supporting our existing and new policyholders. As part of our ongoing efforts, we plan to keep rates flat for the foreseeable future,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Given an increased level of catastrophe activity across the country, we are taking initial steps to make our best-in-class technology available to other carriers and in additional geographies.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Commentary







Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased by 38.0% to $297.5 million from $215.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.





Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter were $151.1 million compared with $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included the reversal of $50.6 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricane Milton.





Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $14.5 million compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter were $110.7 million compared with $65.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 include a net loss of $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24.5 million of favorable development mostly related to the 2024 accident year.





Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter were $27.7 million compared with $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





General and administrative personnel expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $10.2 million from $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower stock-based compensation as well as higher reinsurance recoveries related to claims processing for Hurricane Milton.







Full 2024 Results







For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $173.4 million and net income of $127.6 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $110.0 million compared with $79.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.89 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $7.62 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve month period was $125.6 million, or $8.75 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.





Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2024 increased by 41.5% to $1,083.2 million from $765.5 million in 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida due to assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.





Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2024 were $405.7 million compared with $269.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. The twelve months of 2024 included the reversal of $62.9 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.





Net investment income for the twelve months of 2024 was $59.1 million compared with $46.2 million for the twelve months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $374.7 million compared with $254.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. Loss expense included $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, $43.0 million from Hurricane Helene and $6.5 million from Hurricane Debby.





Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $99.4 million compared with $90.8 million for the twelve months of 2023.





General and administrative personnel expenses for the twelve months of 2024 increased to $63.2 million from $53.9 million for the twelve months of 2023.







Conference Call







HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, February 27, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the



Investor Information



section of the company's website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062





Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011





Entry Code: 835158





Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.





A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through February 27, 2026.





Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010





International replay number: (919) 882-2331





Replay ID: 51955







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



Investor Information



section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@typtap.com













Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel (949) 574-3860







HCI@gatewayir.com











- Tables to follow -



















HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Selected Financial Metrics













(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Q4 2024

















Q4 2023

















FY 2024

















FY 2023





















(Unaudited)





















































Insurance Operations























































Gross Written Premiums:





















































Homeowners Choice





$





145,085













$





182,038













$





593,943













$





535,070













TypTap Insurance Company









174,980

















138,482

















491,413

















363,552













Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange









14,435

















-

















81,411

















-













Total Gross Written Premiums









334,500

















320,520

















1,166,767

















898,622

































































Gross Premiums Earned:





















































Homeowners Choice









156,342

















125,796

















589,137

















417,202













TypTap Insurance Company









123,807

















89,394

















442,876

















348,310













Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange









17,348

















-

















51,207

















-













Total Gross Premiums Earned









297,497

















215,190

















1,083,220

















765,512

































































Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio









37.2





%













30.4





%













34.6





%













33.3





%































































Per Share Metrics























































GAAP Diluted EPS





$





0.23













$





3.40













$





8.89













$





7.62













Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS





$





0.31













$





3.22













$





6.33













$





7.41

































































Dividends per share





$





0.40













$





0.40













$





1.60













$





1.60

































































Book value per share at the end of period





$





42.10













$





33.36













$





42.10













$





33.36

































































Shares outstanding at the end of period









10,767,184

















9,738,183

















10,767,184

















9,738,183



































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Dollar amounts in thousands)





























December 31, 2024

























December 31, 2023





































































Assets















































Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $719,536 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)





$





718,537













$





383,238













Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,030 and $44,011, respectively)









56,200

















45,537













Limited partnership investments









20,802

















23,583













Real estate investments









79,120

















67,893













Total investments









874,659

















520,251









































Cash and cash equivalents









532,471

















536,478













Restricted cash









3,714

















3,287













Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities









—

















91,085













Accrued interest and dividends receivable









6,008

















3,507













Income taxes receivable









463

















—













Deferred income taxes, net









72

















512













Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,891 and $3,152, respectively)









50,582

















38,037













Assumed premium receivable









—

















19,954













Prepaid reinsurance premiums









92,060

















86,232













Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:





























Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)









36,062

















19,690













Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $186 and $118, respectively)









522,379

















330,604













Deferred policy acquisition costs









54,303

















42,910













Property and equipment, net









29,544

















29,251













Right-of-use-assets - operating leases









1,182

















1,407













Intangible assets, net









5,206

















7,659













Funds withheld for assumed business









11,690

















30,087













Other assets









9,818

















50,365









































Total assets





$





2,230,213













$





1,811,316











































Liabilities and Equity































Losses and loss adjustment expenses





$





845,900













$





585,073













Unearned premiums









584,703

















501,157













Advance premiums









18,867

















15,895













Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses









2,496

















3,145













Ceded reinsurance premiums payable









18,313

















8,921













Assumed premiums payable









2,176

















850













Accrued expenses









17,677

















19,722













Income tax payable









5,451

















7,702













Deferred income taxes, net









2,830

















—













Revolving credit facility









44,000

















—













Long-term debt









185,254

















208,495













Lease liabilities - operating leases









1,185

















1,408













Other liabilities









32,320

















35,623









































Total liabilities









1,761,172

















1,387,991









































Commitments and contingencies





























Redeemable noncontrolling interest









1,691

















96,160









































Equity:





























Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,767,184 and 9,738,183 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively)









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









122,289

















89,568













Retained income









331,793

















238,438













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes









(749





)













(3,163





)









Total stockholders' equity









453,333

















324,843













Noncontrolling interests









14,017

















2,322













Total equity









467,350

















327,165









































Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity





$





2,230,213













$





1,811,316































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)













(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended





















Years Ended

























December 31,





















December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023









































































































Revenue















































































































Gross premiums earned





$





297,497













$





215,190













$





1,083,220













$





765,512













Premiums ceded









(151,146





)













(66,576





)













(405,659





)













(269,627





)





























































Net premiums earned









146,351

















148,614

















677,561

















495,885

































































Net investment income









14,486

















10,341

















59,148

















46,234













Net realized investment gains (losses)









326

















(410





)













3,384

















(1,996





)









Net unrealized investment (losses) gains









(1,181





)













2,830

















2,644

















3,215













Policy fee income









1,302

















1,053

















4,639

















4,704













Other









591

















242

















2,675

















2,628

































































Total revenue









161,875

















162,670

















750,051

















550,670



































































Expenses











































































































Losses and loss adjustment expenses









110,727

















65,398

















374,708

















254,579













Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses









27,707

















22,716

















99,402

















90,822













General and administrative personnel expenses









10,231

















12,230

















63,152

















53,868













Interest expense









3,322

















2,822

















13,344

















11,117













Other operating expenses









3,997

















5,344

















26,018

















22,634

































































Total expenses









155,984

















108,510

















576,624

















433,020

































































Income before income taxes









5,891

















54,160

















173,427

















117,650

































































Income tax expense









1,757

















13,248

















45,846

















28,393

































































Net income





$





4,134













$





40,912













$





127,581













$





89,257













Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests









—

















(2,360





)













(10,149





)













(9,370





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,550





)













(457





)













(7,479





)













(853





)





























































Net income after noncontrolling interests





$





2,584













$





38,095













$





109,953













$





79,034

































































Basic earnings per share





$





0.24













$





4.31













$





10.59













$





9.13

































































Diluted earnings per share





$





0.23













$





3.40













$





8.89













$





7.62

































































Dividends per share





$





0.40













$





0.40













$





1.60













$





1.60































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

















GAAP









December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2024





















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share

















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share





















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount

















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount















Net income





$





4,134





































$





127,581





































Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









—









































(10,149





)

































Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,550





)





































(7,479





)

































Net income attributable to HCI









2,584









































109,953





































Less: Income attributable to participating securities









(118





)





































(4,110





)



































Basic Earnings Per Share:















































































Income allocated to common stockholders









2,466

















10,143













$





0.24

















105,843

















9,997













$





10.59



























































































Effect of Dilutive Securities: *















































































Stock options









—

















323





























—

















294

























Convertible senior notes









—

















—





























6,908

















2,177

























Warrants









—

















143





























—

















218







































































































Diluted Earnings Per Share:















































































Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions





$





2,466

















10,609













$





0.23













$





112,751

















12,686













$





8.89

























































































(a) Shares in thousands.













*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income



















Three Months Ended





















Year Ended

























December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024



















GAAP Net income





















$





4,134





































$





127,581





















Net unrealized investment losses (gains)





$





1,181





































$





(2,644





)

































Less: Tax effect at 25.041%





$





(296





)

































$





662





































Net adjustment to Net income





















$





885





































$





(1,982





)

















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income





















$





5,019





































$





125,599























































































































HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.



























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

















Non-GAAP









December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2024





















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share

















Income

















Shares (a)

















Per Share





















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount

















(Numerator)

















(Denominator)

















Amount















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





$





5,019





































$





125,599





































Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









-





































$





(10,149





)

































Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,550





)





































(7,281





)

































Net income attributable to HCI









3,469









































108,169





































Less: Income attributable to participating securities









(158





)





































(4,043





)















































































































Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:















































































Income allocated to common stockholders









3,311

















10,143













$





0.33

















104,126

















9,997













$





10.42



























































































Effect of Dilutive Securities: *















































































Stock options









—

















323





























—

















294

























Convertible senior notes









—

















—





























6,908

















2,177

























Warrants









—

















143





























—

















218







































































































Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:















































































Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions





$





3,311

















10,609













$





0.31













$





111,034

















12,686













$





8.75

























































































(a) Shares in thousands.













*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.





























Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS



















Three Months Ended





















Year Ended

















December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024











GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share

















$





0.23

































$





8.89





















Net unrealized investment gains





$





0.10

































$





(0.20





)





























Less: Tax effect at 25.041%





$





(0.02





)





























$





0.06

































Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS





















$





0.08





































$





(0.14





)

















Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS





















$





0.31





































$





8.75



















