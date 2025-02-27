HCI Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCI Group Inc. (HCI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.58 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $38.10 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.02 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $161.88 million from $162.67 million last year.

HCI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.58 Mln. vs. $38.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $161.88 Mln vs. $162.67 Mln last year.

