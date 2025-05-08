HCI Group Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - HCI Group Inc. (HCI) announced earnings for first quarter of $74.23 million

The company's earnings totaled $74.23 million, or $5.35 per share. This compares with $96.96 million, or $3.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $216.433 million from $206.614 million last year.

HCI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74.23 Mln. vs. $96.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.35 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue: $216.433 Mln vs. $206.614 Mln last year.

