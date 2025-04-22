HCI Group, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HCI Group, Inc. announces a May 8 conference call to discuss Q1 2025 financial results, available via phone and webcast.

HCI Group, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The results will be released that same day after market close. The management team will present the results and answer questions from participants. Interested parties can join the call by dialing a toll-free or international number or through a webcast link available on the company's website. A replay of the call will be accessible later that evening. HCI Group operates through two main units: insurance companies and Exzeo Group, which focuses on insurance technology solutions. Further information is available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

HCI Group is scheduled to release its first quarter financial results on May 8, 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call will include a question-and-answer period, allowing for direct engagement with management and providing a forum for investor inquiries.

HCI Group's association with innovative insurance technology through its Exzeo Group unit highlights its commitment to leveraging advanced analytics for improved underwriting results.

The company is included in major indices such as the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index, emphasizing its relevance and stability in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any details about the financial performance for the first quarter, which could indicate a potential concern regarding financial transparency or performance.



The scheduled call follows the release of the financial results, which may suggest that the company is managing expectations ahead of potentially disappointing news.



The absence of prior commentary or context regarding past performance can create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current financial health.

FAQ

When is HCI Group's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access HCI Group's conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 888-506-0062 or via the webcast link on HCI Group's website.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day at HCI Group's website.

Who should I contact for issues connecting to the call?

If you have difficulty connecting, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860 for assistance.

$HCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HCI Group, Inc.







(NYSE: HCI)



will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.





HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the



Investor Information



section of the company's website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025





Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll Free: 888-506-0062





International: 973-528-0011





Participant Access Code: 325047







Webcast







Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.





A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the



Investor Information



section of the HCI Group website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Toll Free: 877-481-4010





International: 919-882-2331





Replay Passcode: 52364







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



Investor Information



section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@typtap.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel 949-574-3860







HCI@gateway-grp.com





