HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of HCI Group (HCI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $201.92 in the previous session. HCI Group has gained 73.2% since the start of the year compared to the 13.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 7.9% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, HCI Group reported EPS of $5.18 versus consensus estimate of $4.47.

For the current fiscal year, HCI Group is expected to post earnings of $17.08 per share on $891.62 in revenues. This represents a 130.5% change in EPS on a 18.87% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $15.64 per share on $928.75 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -8.41% and 4.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though HCI Group has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for HCI Group? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

HCI Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.3X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if HCI Group meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though HCI Group shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does HCI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HCI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE). UVE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC beat our consensus estimate by 12.84%, and for the current fiscal year, UVE is expected to post earnings of $4.34 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC have gained 16.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.77X and a P/CF of 13.19X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HCI and UVE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

