HCI Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of 40 Cents per Share

HCI Group declares a $0.40 quarterly dividend, payable September 19 to eligible shareholders.

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per common share, set to be paid on September 19, 2025, to shareholders on record as of August 15, 2025. HCI Group is a holding company comprising insurance companies, a reinsurance firm, and operations in claims management and real estate, alongside its Exzeo Group unit, which specializes in insurance technology. The company's shares are publicly traded on the NYSE and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may affect future dividends and overall business performance.

Potential Positives

The board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per common share, signaling the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment date of September 19, 2025, establishes a clear timeline for investors, enhancing shareholder confidence.

HCI Group, Inc. is included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which may increase visibility and attractiveness to potential investors.

Exzeo Group, the company's innovative insurance technology unit, highlights HCI Group's focus on utilizing advanced data analytics to improve underwriting outcomes, positioning the company as a leader in the insurance tech industry.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's cash flow and balance sheet stability, as the release mentions the possibility that changes in cash flow could impact dividend payments.



The forward-looking statements included in the press release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, which might lead investors to question the company's future performance and ability to deliver on its commitments.



By not providing specific details on the company's current financial condition or performance in the release, stakeholders may be left uncertain about the company's stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the HCI Group quarterly cash dividend amount?

The HCI Group has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per common share.

When will the HCI Group dividend be paid?

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2025.

What is the record date for HCI Group shareholders?

Shareholders of record must be on file by the close of business on August 15, 2025.

What does HCI Group, Inc. do?

HCI Group is a holding company with insurance operations and a technology unit focused on advanced underwriting solutions.

Where can I find more information about HCI Group?

More information can be found on HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup.com in the Investor Information section.

$HCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

TAMPA, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of





HCI Group, Inc.







(NYSE: HCI)



has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid September 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2025.







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



Investor Information



section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company’s cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@exzeo.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel 949-574-3860







HCI@gateway-grp.com





