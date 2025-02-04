HCI Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 40 Cents per Share

HCI Group, Inc. announces a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on March 21, 2025.

HCI Group, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per common share, set to be paid on March 21, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 21, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of





HCI Group, Inc.







(NYSE: HCI)



, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid March 21, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 21, 2025.







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



Investor Information



section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company’s cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@typtap.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel 949-574-3860







HCI@gatewayir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.